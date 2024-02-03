Queen Camilla reveals she’s taken up new hobby - and we’re sure she’s learning the ropes from Princess Charlotte
The Queen Consort shares a love for Princess Charlotte's favourite activity
On her latest royal engagement, Queen Consort Camilla revealed she’s planning to take up a new, active hobby that Princess Charlotte has long loved - and we’re sure the youngster will be on hand to offer the Queen some useful tips.
Yesterday [Friday 2 February], Queen Camilla stopped off at the Meadows Community Centre in Cambridge to visit their new dance studio and café set up by volunteers for the Royal Voluntary Service, of which Camilla is the president.
During her visit, she watched on as Strictly Come Dancing star Johannes Radebe, known as Jojo, taught the centre's Find Your Feet beginners dance class and apologised for not taking part, saying, "Very nice, I'm sorry I'm not cha-cha-cha-ing."
Despite her watching from the sidelines during the engagement, Camilla, 76, does take part in other dance classes, namely the 'Silver Swans' ballet class for elderly dancers which is run by the Royal Academy of Dance.
But now she's adding a new dance class to her roster. While at the Meadows Community Centre, Jojo presented the Queen with a pair of tap shoes, a gift she was delighted by.
"I would love to do it because I’ve always wanted to tap dance. So in my dotage perhaps it’s something I could take up," she said after receiving the present.
The Firm already has one avid tap dancer in its midst. Princess Charlotte, who sits third in the royal line of succession behind her older brother, Prince George, and her dad, Prince William, has long been known to adore both ballet and tap dancing.
Last year, when speaking with a young royal fan, Kate Middleton revealed, "My daughter Charlotte likes dancing, she loves ballet and tap." Her love for the hobby, at the time, drew lots of royal fans to compare the youngster to her late grandmother Princess Diana, who passed away in 1997 and was known to adore any form of dancing.
With Camilla now taking up the sport, we're sure Charlotte will be on hand to help out with the tricky toe taps. But not only will it be a brilliant bonding activity for the pair, it also has great health benefits.
Speaking about the incredible impact dancing can have on both physical and mental health, Isabelle Casey, who has trained professionally in the discipline, told HELLO! Magazine, "Dancing on the whole is brilliant for people of all ages for so many reasons. It improves your posture, flexibility, core strength as well as your focus and as mentioned your memory. Not to mention the endorphins you get from completing a challenging phrase or routine.
"As a hobby, it's the perfect way to escape from everyday stresses as there are lots of different things to focus on, so you truly come away from a class feeling incredibly refreshed and ready to take on what life throws at you."
Check our homepage to keep up to date with royal news like the 15 Royal baby traditions you probably never knew about (and Kate and William will be so relieved #5 isn't a thing anymore), 'The best parenting in the world cannot keep children safe’, Prince Harry and Meghan call for change to online child safety, and King Charles expected to give his son Prince William this ultimate honour within the next 10 years to ‘complete the family circle’, expert reveals.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Edmondson shares how his baby-naming hack almost backfired (and it’s a lesson we can all learn from)
BBC Radio 1 presenter and dad of two shares his baby name dilemmas
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Half of British parents are ‘too tired to have sex’ a study reveals, a relationship expert shares her tips (and it’s not just kids who should put down their screens)
Here's how you can re-energise in the bedroom, according to a relationship expert
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Carole and Pippa Middleton have rallied around Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to support them through their mum’s absence - and it sounds like they’re having a great time with their relatives
The Wales children have always been close with the Middleton side of the family
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William loves playing this traditional game with Prince George and Charlotte but makes them ‘very cross’ with his competitive streak
It sounds like family game night can get a little competitive...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte is ‘very popular’ at school thanks to these admirable personality traits
"Other children adore her"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton just wore matching hairstyles and the style is perfect for all ages
The mother/daughter duo looked adorable in their identical hairstyles
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Behind-the-scenes footage shows King Charles’ ‘very close’ relationship with grandchildren Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
The royals have released previously unseen video of the rehearsals for King Charles' Coronation
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis step out in matching outfits for Christmas day walkabout at Sandringham - and one of them broke royal protocol
Did you notice the break from tradition?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis share adorable sibling moment in unseen snap - and the royal protocol rule you might have missed
The Wales children clearly share an unbreakable bond
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s ‘riotous’ Christmas celebrations that broke many historic royal traditions
Who wouldn't enjoy 'silly presents' and 'fancy dress?'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published