Queen's signature shows her ‘empathetic’ nature and ‘independence’ and appears on new commemorative coin

The Queen could reportedly have shown her “empathetic” nature and “independence” with her signature which has appeared on a new commemorative coin.

Her Majesty’s reign has been commemorated with a collection of coins, with the third now available to buy, highlighting her role as Head of the Commonwealth.

All three coins have her signature on them and her writing could allegedly indicate some intriguing clues to the monarch’s personality.

Earlier this year the Queen was joined by other members of The Firm (opens in new tab) as she marked her Platinum Jubilee over an extended bank holiday weekend. This iconic celebration provided plenty of stand-out royal moments, from the adorable one between Mike Tindall and Prince Louis (opens in new tab), to the Queen and Kate Middleton’s “strong bond” (opens in new tab)shining through on the Buckingham Palace balcony. But this weekend wasn’t the only way people paid tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary reign.

The Royal Mint has celebrated with their The Queen’s Reign Collection (opens in new tab), featuring commemorative coins that each focus on different aspects of the monarch’s contribution and featuring her signature. Now the third has been released and according to a past report, the Queen's signature could possibly suggest she has an “empathetic” nature and sense of “independence”...

Our collection celebrating Her Majesty The Queen's reign concludes with a coin celebrating the 'Commonwealth' - a family of nations that Her Majesty has championed throughout her reign. All three coins are united by The Queen's signature: https://t.co/d3b2hLa6nr @RoyalFamily pic.twitter.com/MB9NRheJs9August 11, 2022 See more

Taking to social media on August 11th, the Royal Mint shared a sweet post showcasing their third coin which celebrates the Queen's role as Head of the Commonwealth. The first coin in this collection highlights her role in awarding honors that recognize the service of individuals and the second focuses on her charitable work.

All three bear Her Majesty’s personal signature - Elizabeth R - on the front. Elizabeth R stands for Elizabeth Regina, which is Queen in Latin, and is used by the Queen when signing official documents. The coins offer a rare glimpse at the Queen's handwriting and the way she signs her name could be very telling.

Last year, Reader’s Digest (opens in new tab) claimed that spaced out words and letters could reportedly indicate that the writer enjoys “freedom and independence”.

(Image credit: Photo by KIRSTY O'CONNOR/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The publication went on to suggest that according to a National Pen Company study (opens in new tab), applying “soft pressure” with a pen suggests an "empathetic and sensitive” nature. Although not confirmed, Queen's signature looks as if soft pressure could've perhaps been applied when it was first written.

Whilst these associations aren’t confirmed or official, the Queen has certainly shown her empathetic side and her independence over her reign. From the Queen’s heartfelt message to Israel (opens in new tab)last year to her hidden tribute to Ukraine (opens in new tab) in recent months, her consideration for others shines through strongly.

Meanwhile, amid reports of the Queen experiencing “episodic mobility problems”, she continues to carry out her duties and remains utterly committed to her role as sovereign and Head of the Commonwealth.

(Image credit: Photo by Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The three coins in The Queen’s Reign Collection feature reverse designs by Irish artist and illustrator Patrick James (P.J.) Lynch. According to The Royal Mint, the monarch’s signature was included as a symbol of her “personal commitment” to both the people of the UK and Commonwealth.

The Queen became Head of the Commonwealth in 1952 and since then it's grown from just seven nations to a staggering 56 members.