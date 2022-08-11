Prince William and Prince Harry could team up again this year for a truly heartbreaking reason

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex could potentially share a special tribute around a devastating upcoming anniversary...

Prince William and Prince Harry could potentially team up again this year for a truly heartbreaking reason. 

In recent years the Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex have been surrounded by rumors of a so-called “rift”. Prince Harry himself described his relationship with his older brother as one of “distance” back in 2021 during his and Meghan Markle’s Oprah Winfrey interview. Amid this intense scrutiny, the Queen’s grandchildren (opens in new tab) have reunited several times in recent years. 

Back in June both of them attended a Service of Thanksgiving in honor of the Queen during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This was Harry and Meghan’s first public appearance in the UK since they stepped back as senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) and was met with delight from fans. 

Though Prince William and Prince Harry could team up again this year for a much more heart-wrenching reason as they reflect on a devastating anniversary. 

Wednesday August 31st will be 25 years since Princess Diana’s death (opens in new tab) and already this year Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer paid bittersweet tribute (opens in new tab) to her on what would’ve been her 61st birthday and mentioned the upcoming quarter century anniversary. This will no doubt be an exceptionally difficult day for her family and especially her beloved sons William and Harry.

Both have spoken out about their grief at losing their mother with Harry discussing his “out of body” experience (opens in new tab) at her funeral in his and Oprah's Apple TV+ docuseries - The Me You Can’t See - in 2021. In light of this year being the 25th anniversary, it’s possible that William and Harry could come together in some way.

Given William resides in the UK and Harry in his new LA home (opens in new tab) it’s perhaps unlikely to be in person, though they could potentially release a joint message, a photo, or even separate posts both in honor of Diana. Although nothing has been mentioned or confirmed, if they do end up sharing a special tribute it wouldn’t be the first time. 

Last summer the brothers reunited at Kensington Palace on what would’ve been Diana’s 60th birthday. Here they unveiled a new Princess Diana statue (opens in new tab) and shared a joint statement where they revealed the heartbreaking wish they share (opens in new tab)

The brothers spoke of how they remember their mother’s “love, strength, and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better”. 

Their message continued, “Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy. Thank you to Ian Rank-Broadley, Pip Morrison and their teams for their outstanding work, to the friends and donors who helped make this happen, and to all those around the world who keep our mother’s memory alive. — Prince William and Prince Harry.”

Although it’s not known whether Prince William and Prince Harry will end up marking the 25 year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death publicly, it could be that they choose to pay tribute with a similarly special message of reflection. Either way, their thoughts and those of many fans across the world will be on the late Princess of Wales on this poignant day.  

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing, ranging from book publishing to magazines. She currently looks after all things Lifestyle for Woman&Home, Goodto.com, and My Imperfect Life.

