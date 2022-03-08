We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans spotted what appears to be a touching yet subtle tribute to Ukraine from the Queen as she stepped out in person for the first time since having Covid.

The Queen met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in her first in-person royal engagement since testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Royal fans were delighted by the picture posted to the royal family’s official Instagram account, with many spotting what appears to be a beautiful tribute to Ukraine in the background.

The snap showed the Queen shaking hands with PM Trudeau, and between them on the desk was a bouquet of yellow and blue flowers, a nod to Ukraine’s flag.

The Firm has been very vocal with their condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Prince Charles said in a speech, “we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

The Sussexes also made a powerful statement saying they ‘stand with Ukraine’ with a statement published on their Archewell website which read, “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same.”

The Queen’s new Instagram post was captioned with, “🇨🇦 This afternoon The Queen received the Prime Minister of Canada, @justinpjtrudeau, for an Audience at Windsor Castle.”

Fans were touched by the lovely detail, with one royal supporter commenting, “Love the blue and yellow flowers 💙💛”

Another wrote, “Anybody else see the subtle nod to Ukraine with the colours of the flowers? Brilliant.”

And a third remarked, “I love the Ukrainian colours of flowers 🇺🇦 #supportforukraine”

A fourth fan also commented on the Queen’s health and being back to her duties, “Lovely to see Her Majesty looking well.”

Fans have recently been praying for the Queen’s recovery after she battled mild symptoms of Covid-19, with many praising her for her ‘ extraordinary courage and no-fuss’ approach to catching the virus.