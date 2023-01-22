Sales for Elizabeth Arden cream soar after Prince Harry claims he used it to treat frostbite
Boots claim their sales of the cream are up 60%
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
One of Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) more bizarre claims in Spare, that he used Elizabeth Arden cream to treat his frostbitten penis, has seen sales of the brand's Eight-hour Cream soar.
- Prince Harry was extremely open in his explosive memoir Spare, going as far to recount how he used Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream to ease his uncomfortable frostbite symptoms.
- Following his claim, Boots claim that their sales of the cream are up 60% while online searches for the product have shot up by more than 180%.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), The Royal Family’s favourite London hotspots revealed (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry really spared no detail in his bombshell memoir, Spare. He was so open in fact, that he felt it appropriate to share with everyone that he had a frostbitten penis at Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton’s (opens in new tab) wedding back in April 2011.
Explaining the injury, Harry claimed that the uncomfortable ailment was caused by a trip to the North Pole before adding that the pain made walking “difficult.”
Even more bizarrely, Harry then claimed that a friend recommended using Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream to help ease his the frostbite symptoms.
He wrote, “The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan, I’d been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.”
He recalled asking the friend, “My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?,” with her response being, “It works, Harry. Trust me.”
Following the revealing comments, sales of Elizabeth Arden’s Eight-hour Cream have skyrocketed, with Boots claiming that sales for the product are up by 60% while online searches have shot up by more than 180%.
Elizabeth Arden’s Eight-hour Cream is currently available at Boots for £29 (opens in new tab).
The retailer recently took on Twitter, cheekily reminding people to stock up on the cream to help combat any symptoms caused by the recent cold weather.
Speaking to the Daily Star, Boots beauty trainer Hannah Stern said, “Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is a must-have multi-tasker. It can be used on various parts of the body, making it a versatile addition to your skincare routine.”
Slyly referring to Prince Harry's use of the cream, she added, “It’s no surprise this product is so iconic, you truly can use it from head to toe.”
Related articles:
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Meghan Markle refused royal mentoring from Sophie Wessex and ‘made it clear’ she only needed Harry’s guidance, claims royal book
Just as it was for Meghan, joining the royal family was a huge change for the Countess of Wessex
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The Royal Family’s favourite London hotspots revealed
From Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s date spot to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s favourite club, you too can wine and dine like a royal
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince William and Prince Harry taught the Queen Mother to impersonate Ali G
Prince Harry loved pulling pranks on his relatives
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Everything we learnt about Lilibet from Prince Harry's memoir Spare
Harry revealed some sweet details about his daughter
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle? As Prince Harry responds to 'apology'
What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle in The Sun?
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry reveals he ate this takeaway to 'enhance his calm' at the birth of his son Archie
The Duke of Sussex has opened up on what two things 'enhanced' his calm as wife Meghan Markle gave birth.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why the royals could soon hold 'peace talks' with Harry and Meghan
The Royal Family are being urged to hold 'peace talks' with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before the Coronation.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
TK Maxx refute Prince Harry’s 'annual sale' shopping claim saying they 'don't actually do sales'
Harry claimed he shopped for his ‘everyday clothes’ during the retailer’s once-a-year sale, which they say doesn’t exist
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry says he will continue to fight ‘the good fight’ as he asks the royal family to ‘just come clean’
“You’ve been caught out”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry’s ghostwriter speaks out over alleged inaccuracies in Spare
“My memory is my memory”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published