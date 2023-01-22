Sales for Elizabeth Arden cream soar after Prince Harry claims he used it to treat frostbite

One of Prince Harry's (opens in new tab) more bizarre claims in Spare, that he used Elizabeth Arden cream to treat his frostbitten penis, has seen sales of the brand's Eight-hour Cream soar.

Following his claim, Boots claim that their sales of the cream are up 60% while online searches for the product have shot up by more than 180%.

Prince Harry really spared no detail in his bombshell memoir, Spare. He was so open in fact, that he felt it appropriate to share with everyone that he had a frostbitten penis at Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton’s (opens in new tab) wedding back in April 2011.

Explaining the injury, Harry claimed that the uncomfortable ailment was caused by a trip to the North Pole before adding that the pain made walking “difficult.”

Even more bizarrely, Harry then claimed that a friend recommended using Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour Cream to help ease his the frostbite symptoms.

He wrote, “The last place I wanted to be was Frostnipistan, I’d been trying some home remedies, including one recommended by a friend. She’d urged me to apply Elizabeth Arden cream.”

He recalled asking the friend, “My mum used that on her lips. You want me to put that on my todger?,” with her response being, “It works, Harry. Trust me.”

Following the revealing comments, sales of Elizabeth Arden’s Eight-hour Cream have skyrocketed, with Boots claiming that sales for the product are up by 60% while online searches have shot up by more than 180%.

Elizabeth Arden’s Eight-hour Cream is currently available at Boots for £29 (opens in new tab).

The retailer recently took on Twitter, cheekily reminding people to stock up on the cream to help combat any symptoms caused by the recent cold weather.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Boots beauty trainer Hannah Stern said, “Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream is a must-have multi-tasker. It can be used on various parts of the body, making it a versatile addition to your skincare routine.”

Slyly referring to Prince Harry's use of the cream, she added, “It’s no surprise this product is so iconic, you truly can use it from head to toe.”

