Sarah Ferguson blows royal fans away with 'fabulous' portrait taken by Meghan Markle's friend

Sarah Ferguson has shared a 'fabulous' new photo of herself taken by none-other than Meghan Markle's close friend and royal fans can't get enough.

Sarah Ferguson's latest Instagram photo was snapped by none other than Meghan Markle's friend, Misan Harriman.

The Duchess of York can be seen posing on a garden swing and wearing an elegant outfit with one of her adorable dogs in the exciting post.

In other royal news, Princess Anne's hilarious three-word response to Mike Tindall 'sl*t dropping' in front of her.



Sarah Ferguson has delighted royal fans after sharing a new photo online, which just so happened to be snapped by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close friend.

The Duchess of York took to Instagram on Monday to post a stunning image of her and her beloved dog, much to the delight of her 426k followers.

"Thinking about my next move," she captioned the snap, before tagging photographer Misan Harriman for his beautiful work.

The upload comes just a month after Sarah shared a sweet update on the Queen's Corgis, Sandy and Muick, whom she has been caring for since the death of Her Majesty on September 8.

In the 61-year-old's latest photo, she can be seen sitting stoically on a swing in a garden (presumably at the Royal Lodge in Windsor) while staring off into the distance. Never one to disappoint in the style department, Sarah is dressed in a gold and pink multicolored blazer, a long purple dress, and a wide-brimmed, plum hat. At her foot, an adorable terrier dog rests.

Royal fans were quick to praise the experimental outfit choice, with many taking to the comment section to share their approval.

"Duchess, you look fabulous, this style suits you," one person wrote, while another said, "Lovely. Gorgeous photo. Cute puppy too."

A post shared by Sarah Ferguson (@sarahferguson15) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The image was captured by Misan Harriman, who famously took that adorable photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter, Lilibet Diana, on her 1st birthday.

While it remains unknown how the renowned Nigerian-born British photographer became close with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he's quickly made a name for himself as one of the royal couple's most trusted friends. Harriman was a guest at Harry and Meghan's wedding back in 2018 and has reportedly remained tight-knit with the pair ever since. He even took the photo for the Sussexes' second pregnancy announcement, before posting it on his own social media with a sweet message.

A post shared by Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honored to capture it grow," Harriman captioned the image. "Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"