Princess Anne's hilarious three-word response to Mike Tindall 'sl*t dropping' in front of her

Princess Anne's hilarious three-word reaction to Mike Tindall's 'sl*t drop' is revealed in the I'm a Celebrity jungle.

Princess Anne gave a witty response to son-in-law Mike Tindall when his trousers split after doing a 'sl*t drop' at Zara's 30th birthday celebrations.

The Princess Royal was far from amused by his antics.

The royal saying 'one is not amused' was replaced with 'I'd rather not' when Princess Anne saw Mike Tindall's cheeky slogan boxer shorts when his 'sl*t drop' went wrong.

The Princess Royal happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time when her son-in-law Mike had a wardrobe malfunction during a 70s disco for her daughter Zara's 30th birthday.

Mike, who is married to Zara (opens in new tab), is a contestant (opens in new tab) on I'm A Celebrity 2022 (opens in new tab) told his campmates about the embarrassing slip up and revealed Princess Anne's hilarious response to seeing his rude boxer shorts.

During last night's episode (Monday, 14th November) of the reality show, Mike revealed, "I love a suit. My problem with suits is I over exaggerate dancing at weddings...I rip a lot of suits, trousers and stuff."

Seann Walsh (opens in new tab), 36, replied, "Course you do."

Mike then revealed that 'the old sl*t drop gets me every time.'

He said, "I was dancing on the dance floor, I had flares on, full outfit but it was quite tight, nothing ever fits -- rugby player's bum and legs -- so I was dancing with my mother-in-law and I did a sl*t drop in front of my mother-in-law."

"Ripped my trousers straight in front of her and it happened to be that my boxers that I had on at that time said 'nibble my nuts'...and as I've turned round she's gone, 'I'd rather not' and I've gone, 'Yeah I'm going' and walked off," he added.

When Princess Anne caught a glimpse at Mike's Crown Jewels #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/TRPfrjqyjzNovember 14, 2022 See more

And fans are loving the royal anecdotes from behind the scenes, which saw him previously reveal he and wife Zara bonded over getting 'smashed' (opens in new tab).

One fan tweeted, "Best thing he's said for about 4 days"

Another fan put, "It just proves they're human like the rest if us. A Royal title doesn't change that!"

And a third added, "Hahahaaa! I loved it! They are so funny! I would have loved to see Princess Anne’s face. Hahahaa!"

You can watch I'm A Celebrity on ITV from 9pm/9.15pm each night.