Sarah Ferguson shares sweet update on Queen’s corgis as she dubs them ‘national treasures’

Sarah Ferguson shared a sweet update on the Queen’s corgis and dubbed them “national treasures” weeks after their memorable appearance ahead of Her Majesty’s Committal Service.

The Duchess of York has discussed what it’s been like having the late Queen Elizabeth’s two corgis living with her at the Royal Lodge since her passing.

Sarah reportedly described it as a “big honour” to be able to give Sandy and Muick a loving new home.

Throughout her extraordinary reign Queen Elizabeth II (opens in new tab) was known for her love of corgis and received her first, Susan, as a very special 18th birthday present in 1994. When she passed away the Queen is understood to have had two beloved corgis - Sandy and Muick, who were equally heartfelt gifts in 2021. Muick was reportedly a gift from Prince Andrew whilst he and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to have given Sandy to the late monarch a few months later.

Following the Queen’s death, Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson are understood to have given these adorable pups a new home at the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle (opens in new tab). Now Sarah Ferguson has shared a sweet update on the Queen’s corgis (opens in new tab) since they’ve settled in...

(Image credit: Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images)

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the Duchess of York got candid about the Queen’s corgis during an appearance at the Henley Literary Festival where she also discussed her book, Her Heart for a Compass, which was released last year. Sarah reportedly described welcoming the new arrivals as a “big honour” in light of how beloved they were by her late former mother-in-law.

She is also believed to have given a rare update on Sandy and Muick as she dubbed them “national treasures” and said that they had “been taught well”.

Now settled in at the Royal Lodge, the Duchess revealed what it’s like having the corgis there alongside the five Norfolk terriers that are understood to already live with her and Prince Andrew.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Buckmaster - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“They all balance out, the carpet moves as I move but I’ve got used to it now,” Sarah said.

Both Muick and Sandy were there at Windsor Castle as the Queen’s coffin arrived ahead of her Committal Service at St George’s Chapel following her State Funeral earlier in the day on 19th September. This was an exceptionally moving moment given her life-long association with and adoration for these beautiful animals.

Shortly after this sad day, The Telegraph (opens in new tab) reported that it would be the Duke and Duchess of York who would re-home Muick and Sandy after Sarah “bonded” with the Queen over dog walks.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

“The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting,” a source claimed to the publication.

Now it seems that Sandy and Muick have well and truly settled in to their new life at the Royal Lodge given Sarah Ferguson's sweet recent update.