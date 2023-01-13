Sarah Ferguson pays heartfelt tribute to Lisa Marie Presley as she makes ultimate promise

Sarah Ferguson has written a heartfelt tribute to her 'devoted friend' the late Lisa Marie Presley who passed away aged 54.

Sarah Ferguson made a heartfelt promise as she paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley.

Sarah, Duchess of York, shared a treasured photograph of the star who she calls 'my sissy'.

Sarah Ferguson has paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley following the news that Elvis Presley's daughter had died, aged 54.

Sarah, Duchess of York, took to her Twitter to share a treasured photograph of her 'devoted friend' as she remembered her fondly and made a heartfelt vow to the family she has left behind following the news of her death.

News that Lisa, who is the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, had died was shared in a statement by her mother Priscilla Presley, who said, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss."

According to US media reports, the mum-of-four to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley, was rushed to hospital on Thursday, 12th January.

Her son Benjamin Keough killed himself in 2020.

And Sarah Ferguson, is among many who have paid tribute to the late singer.

She writes, "I say hello to you everyday and I love you my sissy and I will continue to say hello to you everyday. You were my sissy, an amazing mother to Ben, Riley, Harper and Finley and a superbly loving daughter to Priscilla."

And added, "You have been my devoted friend for many years and I am here for your family to support and love them. I am deeply saddened my sissy, you are in my heart."

No further details of Lisa's cause of death have been given.

According to TMZ (opens in new tab), Lisa was found "unresponsive in her bedroom on Thursday morning. Her former husband Danny Keough, who also lives at the property, arrived and performed CPR," the site said.

Lisa was previously married to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and musician Michael Lockwood.

And both friends and fans around the world have paid tribute to the star,

John Travolta wrote, "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Michael Jackson's sister La Toya Jackson wrote, "We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest.”

And singer LeAnn Rimes added, "I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Lisa was last seen in public on Tuesday 10th January when she attended The Golden Globe Awards in Beverley Hills, alongside her mother. Both Lisa and Priscilla were in the audience in tears as they watched the show, as actor Austin Butler won best actor in a film for his portrayal of her father in the Elvis movie (opens in new tab).

During the acceptance speech, Austin thanked the Presley family for their help during filming. "Thank you guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said.

In the days leading up to her death, Lisa visited her father's former home in Memphis, Tennessee to mark what would have been his 88th birthday on January 8th.