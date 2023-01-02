Sarah Ferguson shares heartwarming poem in sweet tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Sarah Ferguson has shared a sweet poem in memory of Queen Elizabeth II in an emotional Instagram post.

Prince Andrew's ex-wife shared a photo of her former mother-in-law along with a glimpse at a handwritten poem, called We Will Miss You Dearest Friend on New Year's Eve.

The handwritten poem read, "As the primroses appear on the banks of Windsor so clear, new beginnings, new paths, new rainbows to see, you are tucked in our hearts even though apart – so welcome 2023 knowing you are free. Happy New Year."

Sarah also shared an image of the late Queen Elizabeth II in a yellow suit and captioned the post, "We will miss you always dearest friend. You remain in our hearts. Happy New Year."

(Image credit: Getty)

Fans were quick to share their condolences on the post, with one writing, "

Life isn't the same without her Majesty, all the best to you and yours."

Another added, "Never ever forgotten, our support when times were hard. Our beautiful Queen."

A third royal fan commented, "Lovely words Sarah, thinking of you all and sending love."

The Duchess of York is thought to have had a close bond with the Queen, and opening up during an appearance at the Henley Literary Festival recently, Sarah revealed what she called Her Majesty - and it shows just how respected she was.

Sarah declared, “It’s been all my life that I’ve known the boss and there’s no one like her. I wouldn’t do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Sarah is even taking care of the Queen's beloved Corgis at the Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle (opens in new tab), where she resides with Prince Andrew.

The Duchess reportedly described it as an “honour” to be able to give Sandy and Muick a loving new home and has dubbed them "national treasures."

Muick was reportedly a gift from Prince Andrew whilst he and his daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are said to have given Sandy to the late monarch a few months later.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the Duchess of York got candid about the Queen’s corgis during an appearance at the Henley Literary Festival where she also discussed her book, Her Heart for a Compass, which was released last year. Sarah reportedly described welcoming the new arrivals as a “big honour” in light of how beloved they were by her late former mother-in-law.

After describing the dogs - who were present at the Queen's funeral - “national treasures", she added that they had “been taught well."