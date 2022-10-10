Sarah Ferguson’s epic nickname for the Queen showed just how much respect she commanded

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sarah Ferguson’s epic nickname for the Queen shows just how much respect Britain's longest-reigning monarch commanded.

The Duchess of York is understood to have revealed her unique nickname for her late former mother-in-law the Queen.

She also shared that she was the “luckiest person alive” to have had the Queen in her life like she did.

Within the Royal Family there are believed to be plenty of iconic pet names, from Prince William’s unusual nickname for Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab), to Kate Middleton’s naughty nickname (opens in new tab) for the Prince of Wales and the late Queen Elizabeth’s childhood moniker, Lilibet, which was chosen by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their daughter. But whilst some of the Royal Family’s unusual nicknames (opens in new tab) can be very specific to their family experiences, Sarah Ferguson’s epic nickname for the Queen is something fans everywhere can appreciate.

Opening up during an appearance at the Henley Literary Festival recently, the Duchess of York revealed what she called Her Majesty - and it shows just how respected she was.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the late monarch’s former daughter-in-law said that she wouldn’t have ever written her book, Her Heart For a Compass, if she hadn’t received the Queen’s blessing first. And it was then that she shared her heartfelt nickname for the monarch…

Sarah declared, “It’s been all my life that I’ve known the boss and there’s no one like her. I wouldn’t do anything unless the boss gave me her blessing though, and still to this day, I think about that.”

It’s said that the Duchess was also asked whether any women in particular had inspired her characters and had replied that the Queen did and that she’d been the “luckiest person” to have had her as a mother-in-law.

“There’s no question about it, mine is my mother-in-law,” she explained. “I’ve been the luckiest person alive. I have, there’s no question. When we wrote the book, I gave it to the boss and I said, ‘you don’t need to read it.’ But I think she was so proud that we did it. And that’s just huge for me. She was just very, very special. I gave it to her in French as well.”

Sarah Ferguson’s epic nickname for the Queen, calling her “boss” could be seen as the perfect tribute to her. Not only does it have a cheeky, light-heartedness about it that links wonderfully with the late Queen Elizabeth (opens in new tab)’s sense of humour, but it very much indicates a huge level of respect for her and for her position as the head of the family and indeed the nation and commonwealth.

The Duchess of York also reflected on paying her respects to the Queen at her State Funeral and Committal Service and is understood to have affirmed that she and the Royal Family spoke about the Queen "every single day". It was then that she supposedly spoke of her commitment to upholding the Queen's "values".

"I think if we can uphold her values and uphold what she’s built for 70 years, I think we’re doing a good job," Sarah reportedly declared. "And I think kindness and humility, loyalty, and all the good things… and always remember, manners.”