The surprisingly sweet reason King Charles was glad NOT to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet this Christmas
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not join the Royal Family at Sandringham over the holidays
King Charles III did not get to see his grandchildren, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet over the Christmas holiday, but a royal expert has shared that the monarch was likely 'relieved' they didn't come over for a surprisingly sweet reason.
It was disappointing but not shocking that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn't visit the rest of the Royal Family over the Christmas holidays. The couple haven't attended a family Christmas at Sandringham since 2018 and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession, have never spent a festive season there in their lives.
But as well as missing out on The Firm's royal traditions, the estranged Sussexes more importantly miss out on family time in which to bond. But surprisingly, one royal expert believes that King Charles III is 'relieved' the kids didn't come to visit this year and the reason is actually very sweet when you get down to it.
"I think he's been so busy [this year], exhausted actually that when you're busy and exhausted he's probably a bit relieved," royal author Ingrid Seward told HELLO! Magazine. "There's going to be no family aggravation to cope with. You know what it's like at Christmas when you have a sort of 'prickly relation,' you walk on eggshells. At least, he's spared the potential of an unpleasant atmosphere.
"If he wanted to see his grandchildren, probably Christmas isn't the best time. There's too much going on and he won't be able to concentrate on them. It would be far better when he sees them in a quiet moment some other time during the year. They will want to come and see him because they've got to keep a relationship going."
The Christmas holidays may be devoted to family, making it strange that Charles would rather not see his grandchildren, but Ingrid Seward reminds us that King Charles doesn't really get to take time off as King and so planning proper meet ups with smaller family groups is much easier to fit into his schedule when compared to throwing everyone together at Christmas.
"The only day he doesn't look at the red box is Christmas Day and Easter Sunday, I think," she shared. "He'll have Christmas Day off from doing the governmental boxes and the telephone – just one day. I think when you're on a sort of treadmill of work, it's probably easier just to keep going."
There's been a lot of forward movement in the healing of Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family, though Omid Scobie's recent scathing royal book Endgame may have undone a lot of that. However, there have been reports that Prince Harry, Archie and Lilibet all spoke to King Charles on his birthday and the grandfather even has developed a low-key way of keeping tabs his two estranged grandchildren - so things aren't looking all to bad!
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Sarah Ferguson planned the sweetest Christmas celebration for her grandchildren - but there’s one thing she’s struggling to teach them about the holidays and it’s so relatable
Life in the royal household doesn't sound too different from that in your average family home
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How to stop being irritated by your partner and start fancying them again (and, trust us you're not alone in feeling this)
Clio Wood, a maternal health advocate and author of Get Your Mojo Back, Sex, Pleasure and Intimacy After Birth, shares her top five tips
By Clio Wood Published
-
Why King Charles missed Prince Louis’ debut at ‘beloved-daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton’s Christmas Concert
The five-year-old made his first ever appearance at The Princess Of Wales' Christmas Carol Concert
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles III ‘knows he doesn’t have many more birthdays or Christmases left’ and wants to heal rifts so his estranged grandchildren can ‘be a part of the family’
The monarch is reportedly stuck between family members as he tries to heal the hurt between him and Prince Harry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles ‘snubbed’ granddaughter Lilibet’s christening despite this communication breakthrough
Tell-all book claims King Charles' was a no-show at Lilibet's christening despite being in touch
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The 'heartbreaking' question King Charles was asked about his grandchildren, and it's bound to have hit a nerve
The King might not have expected this
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet might have just had a secret-family reunion with this special relative - and we’re sure Prince Harry was delighted
Prince Harry may be estranged from the Royal Family but he has his maternal relatives to lean back on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince Harry reportedly believed King Charles did not want to ‘see his grandchildren anymore’ after evicting the family from Frogmore Cottage claims new royal book
Prince Harry lives in LA with his wife Meghan Markle and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly ‘attend boarding school together’ after ‘heated debates’ between Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles III over the children's future
The siblings are set to join Kate Middleton's former boarding school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles is spending ‘much more time’ with his grandchildren after Prince William made this candid confession
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to see a lot of their grandfather
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published