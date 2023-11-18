King Charles ‘delighted’ to receive sweet birthday present from grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Despite Prince Harry's ongoing feud with his family, he made sure his two children marked their grandfather's 75th birthday
King Charles III was reportedly left 'delighted’ after he received a thoughtful and personalised present from his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for his 75th birthday earlier this week.
What do you get the man who has it all? Members of The Firm have likely been struggling over the past week to buy King Charles the perfect birthday gift to mark his 75th, but his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, seemed to have hit the nail on the head with their choice of present.
According to reports in The Telegraph, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recorded a video of two-year-old Lilibet and four-year-old Archie singing happy birthday to their grandfather for the occasion, something the King was reportedly 'delighted' by.
It wasn't just Harry's children who surprised the monarch, but also both Harry and Meghan themselves, according to a source who spoke to the newspaper. The King, who has reportedly not heard from his son or daughter-in-law in 'quite some time,' was given a 'nice surprise' when Harry and Meghan called him separately to wish him a happy birthday.
Speaking to The Telegraph about the call, which they refer to as a 'turning point' in the father/son relationship, the source revealed, "As the King joined close friends for a birthday dinner at Clarence House on Tuesday night, he will undoubtedly have felt a weight lifted from his shoulders.
"Today, those on both sides hope that instead, Prince Harry’s olive branch on the King’s birthday marked a genuine turning point, offering an opportunity for both father and son to move forwards."
The source added that they believe the phone call shows "both sides have a desire to bury the hatchet and start to mend their relationship."
Since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 and subsequently moved their family to Montecito in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, there has been little contact between the Sussex family and their relatives back in the UK. And while King Charles has somewhat made his peace with the ongoing feud raging between him and his son, he has reportedly been left 'heartbroken' by the impact it has had on his relationship with his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet.
King Charles has reportedly not seen either Archie or Lilibet so far this year, with a source telling GB News that this fact makes him, understandably, 'very sad.' According to them, the monarch is eager to spend time and build a relationship with his estranged grandchildren but there's still no 'rush' on either side to bury the hatchet for the sake of the kids.
The source revealed, "There's a lot of hurt on both sides, but time is a healer. For now, it is baby steps forward. It's very sad His Majesty doesn't get to see his son or his grandchildren, but there's no rush to patch things up."
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
