The Queen makes a heartwarming surprise visit alongside Princess Anne

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen made a surprise visit alongside her daughter, Princess Anne for a poignant appearance at Thames Hospice.

Her Majesty looked lovely as she was joined by Princess Anne for a special visit to open the new building at Thames Hospice.

The pair were greeted by staff and introduced to patients currently receiving care at the facility.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after it’s been revealed that Duchess Camilla enjoys a ‘more basic life’ than fellow royals and ‘what you see is what you get’ (opens in new tab) .

The Queen has put fears about her health (opens in new tab) to rest, as she made a surprise, poignant visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, alongside her daughter Princess Anne.

Her Majesty looked lovely, wearing a blue and white floral dress and walking with her walking stick - which was actually gifted to her by the British Army (opens in new tab). While Princess Anne opted for a yellow striped dress, as they arrived to officially open the new premises for the Hospice, in Maidenhead.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool)

This comes after the Queen awarded the George Cross to the NHS, in a lovely gesture to recognize the service's “acts of the greatest heroism.”

The pair received a warm welcome as they were introduced to staff and volunteers, before being given a tour of the new building.

Thames Hospice offers palliative and end-of-life care for patients, as well as nursing and therapeutic support for the families of patients.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Kirsty O'Connor-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In one particularly heartwarming moment, the Monarch was introduced to a patient, with whom she chatted and shook hands, before then unveiling a special plaque and signing the visitor's book.

Just as the monarch was introduced to Graham White and his wife Pat, who has stage 4 cancer and is receiving respite care at the centre in Maidenhead, his phone rang.

As he reached to turn the device off, the Queen joked, "Typical, a phone goes off immediately" to which Mr White reluctantly revealed it was his son ringing.

Mrs White sat as she chatted to the Queen and afterwards the 63-year-old described the encounter as 'very emotional'. She added, "This is a memory that I will treasure.'

The Queen and Princess Anne make a surprise visit to Maidenhead to open up Thames Hospice. The Queen, clearly in a good mood, can be seen smiling and talking to staff and hospice patients. pic.twitter.com/FvbNj2E3DRJuly 15, 2022 See more

According to the MailOnline, Mrs White joked about her husband's phone ringing, "I could have killed him! People think the Queen is all stiff upper lip but she has a sense of humour," she explained.

Mr White, 67, from Sandhurst, Berkshire, added, "I turned my wife's phone off and I could have sworn mine was off - that was a bit embarrassing."

This lovely outing came after fans voiced their fears about how ‘frail’ the Queen was looking, after suffering from ongoing ‘mobility issues.’ It is thought that her majesty is taking steps to become a more ‘virtual Queen’ - however she pulled out all the stops during Holyrood Week, delighting fans with her daily outings.