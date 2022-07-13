'Frail’ Queen leaves royal fans emotional in photos of latest engagement

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen has sparked concern among royal fans who got 'emotional' over how 'frail' Her Majesty looks during one of her most recent royal engagements.

Her Majesty, who celebrates her 70th year on the throne, awarded the George Cross to the NHS at Windsor Castle but some fans pointed out how 'frail' she looks.

Queen Elizabeth II marked her 96th birthday (opens in new tab) earlier this year but in recent months she has been forced to on royal duties at a slower pace - which means she's had to pull out of some historical engagements like Royal Ascot (opens in new tab), in order to rest at home.

But as Her Majesty carried out light duties this week, presenting the NHS with the prestigious George Cross, some fans expressed their concerns over the Monarch's ageing appearance.

One fan tweeted, "The queen is looking very frail ….!!"

Another put, "Sad to see the queen frail and getting old."

And a third worried fan added, "I did have a few tears watching The Queen today she is so small & frail and I fear the worst will happen sooner than we thought.”

I did have a few tears watching The Queen today she is so small & frail and I fear the worst will happen sooner than we thought. 😢🙏July 12, 2022 See more

Her Majesty was accompanied by Prince Charles who is next in line to the throne in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).

The Queen's previous public engagement was a visit to Scotland with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, when they attended the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2022 in Edinburgh.

But fans latest remarks come just weeks after she was last seen, highlighting how quickly the Queen appears to be ageing.

(Image credit: Getty)

The Queen first sparked health concerns back in October last year when she was kept overnight in hospital.

Since then she contracted Covid-19 and admitted that it left her feeling 'exhausted' and Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty was suffering from episodic mobility issues which forced her to pull out of a major ceremony.

Her Majesty is expected to go on her annual summer break to Balmoral soon to take a well earned rest.