'Frail’ Queen leaves royal fans emotional in photos of latest engagement
Royal fans have expressed their upset over how 'frail' the Queen looks during her most recent appearance
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The Queen has sparked concern among royal fans who got 'emotional' over how 'frail' Her Majesty looks during one of her most recent royal engagements.
- The Queen's 'frailty' has sparked upset among royal fans as she carries out light duties.
- Her Majesty, who celebrates her 70th year on the throne, awarded the George Cross to the NHS at Windsor Castle but some fans pointed out how 'frail' she looks.
- This Royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Princess Eugenie’s adorable baby August confession as she honours her ‘grannie’ the Queen (opens in new tab) .
The Queen (opens in new tab) took part in a special engagement to honour the NHS with the George Cross but some fans were left upset by how 'frail' Her Majesty appears.
Queen Elizabeth II marked her 96th birthday (opens in new tab) earlier this year but in recent months she has been forced to on royal duties at a slower pace - which means she's had to pull out of some historical engagements like Royal Ascot (opens in new tab), in order to rest at home.
But as Her Majesty carried out light duties this week, presenting the NHS with the prestigious George Cross, some fans expressed their concerns over the Monarch's ageing appearance.
One fan tweeted, "The queen is looking very frail ….!!"
Another put, "Sad to see the queen frail and getting old."
And a third worried fan added, "I did have a few tears watching The Queen today she is so small & frail and I fear the worst will happen sooner than we thought.”
I did have a few tears watching The Queen today she is so small & frail and I fear the worst will happen sooner than we thought. 😢🙏July 12, 2022
Her Majesty was accompanied by Prince Charles who is next in line to the throne in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).
The Queen's previous public engagement was a visit to Scotland with Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, when they attended the Royal Company of Archers Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse on June 30, 2022 in Edinburgh.
But fans latest remarks come just weeks after she was last seen, highlighting how quickly the Queen appears to be ageing.
The Queen first sparked health concerns back in October last year when she was kept overnight in hospital.
Since then she contracted Covid-19 and admitted that it left her feeling 'exhausted' and Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty was suffering from episodic mobility issues which forced her to pull out of a major ceremony.
Her Majesty is expected to go on her annual summer break to Balmoral soon to take a well earned rest.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Amazon Prime Day deals: Save 66% on Finish dishwasher tablets, rinse aids and more
Prime Day deals save up Finish dishwasher tablets, rinse aid and deep clean tablets
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Is D.B. Cooper still alive and was the money recovered? Hijhacker details as told in D.B Cooper: Where are You?
Is D.B Cooper still alive? We investigate the mystery behind Netflix's new crime documentary series
By Robyn Morris • Published
-
The Queen's 'official unhappiness' with Cambridges' helicopter use over 'crash' fears
The Queen is reportedly unhappy about Prince William and Kate Middleton flying by royal helicopter
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
The Queen's relaxing getaway following busy Scotland trip
The Queen has headed back to Sandringham for a mini-break following her busy schedule during Holyrood Week
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen was gifted an impressive boozy gift from Nicola Sturgeon
The Queen was presented with a bottle of pricey whisky from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen 'still adores' Prince Harry despite his royal family exit
The Queen and Prince Harry are said to still have a very special bond
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Why the Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace, according to her former chef
A former royal chef has revealed why the Queen 'never really liked' Buckingham Palace
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Why the Queen might not be seen in public again for months
Her Majesty is expected to be out of the spotlight over the coming months for this reason...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen to miss another royal event as she makes move to become a more ‘virtual Queen’
Her Majesty is predicted to move into being a 'virtual Queen'
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
The Queen due to pull out of another major event in latest health setback
The Queen due to pull out of another major event as fans fear over her latest health setback
By Selina Maycock • Published