Duchess Camilla enjoys ‘more basic life’ than fellow royals and ‘what you see is what you get’

Duchess Camilla reportedly enjoys a “more basic life” than other members of the Royal Family as it’s claimed “what you see is what you get” with her.

The Duchess of Cornwall will become Queen Consort one day though it’s claimed she’s a “country woman at heart”.

According to a royal commentator she’s “practical and loves to laugh” and “devoted” to Prince Charles and the Royal Family.

The Duchess of Cornwall is one of the most senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) and after the Queen confirmed it was her “sincere wish” in February, is set to be Queen Consort (opens in new tab) in the future. Over the years, Duchess Camilla has experienced her fair share of majestic moments, from riding in the royal carriages at Trooping the Colour (opens in new tab), to representing the monarchy on tours around the world with Prince Charles.

Yet despite the glamorous impression many fans might have of her, it’s now been claimed that Camilla enjoys a “more basic life” and is actually a “country woman” deep down. Opening up to OK! Magazine (opens in new tab), royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams expressed his belief that the Duchess of Cornwall “has nothing to hide” and suggested she could even be “untidy!”

Well-known for her love of animals, from horses to her adorable rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth, Camilla might not be the neatest royal, but she’s “practical”, according to Richard.

“Camilla is a country woman at heart, enjoys a more basic life than other royals, and is probably rather untidy!” he speculated. “What you see is what you get. She’s loyal, hard-working, practical and loves to laugh. She has nothing to hide.”

So it seems that Camilla might well have more low-key preferences in her private life and her love of the great outdoors is something she remarked upon herself when she made her British Vogue (opens in new tab) debut last month. Meanwhile, royal commentator Richard told OK! (opens in new tab) that her independence makes her “pure gold” to Charles, who has the pressure of being first in the royal line of succession (opens in new tab).

“Camilla is pure gold to Charles,” he said before going on to compare the couple to other great royal love stories like Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Richard claimed, “They balance their work and relationship perfectly. If Charles wants to work, she’ll let him. And if Camilla wants some alone time, she’ll have it.”

And when it comes to “alone time”, there’s apparently no better place for the Duchess of Cornwall to relax than the Wiltshire countryside home she bought after her divorce from her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

“Camilla enjoys her own space at Ray Mill [House]l”, he continued. “It’s a sanctuary where she can do exactly what she wants, when she likes. She’s a comfortable, headstrong woman who has her own family and Charles respects that.”

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla married (opens in new tab) in 2005 and whilst she’s an integral part of the Royal Family, her children and their own kids are also a huge priority for her. And when it comes to her upcoming birthday nothing is more important than sharing it with her nearest and dearest, as she revealed to British Vogue.

“I shall spend it with my family and a few friends,” she declared warmly.