The Queen to break huge royal tradition
In a break from royal protocol, the Queen will appoint the new Prime Minister in Scotland, as her struggles with mobility continue
The Queen is set to swear in the new Prime Minister at her Balmoral estate in a break in royal tradition amid growing concerns for her health.
- Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Queen will hold the ‘kissing of the hands’ ceremony in Scotland when the new Prime Minister is confirmed.
- Traditionally the new PM is sworn in London but this year the candidates will travel to the Balmoral estate for the historic ceremony.
This royal news
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the ceremony will now take place in Scotland due to the Queen’s ongoing mobility issues (opens in new tab), as they hope to spare her the journey back to London.
Currently, the Queen is enjoying her annual summer holiday at Balmoral, where changes have already been made (opens in new tab) to ensure her comfort, including a new orthopaedic bed and electric buggy.
Traditionally, the former Prime Minister will make a statement outside of Ten Downing Street, before traveling to Buckingham Palace to be formally dismissed by the Queen. The new PM candidates are then called to meet the Queen to be questioned about the forming of their governments. And once appointed, the ‘kissing of the hands’ is recorded by the Court Circular.
Now, however Priministorial candidates, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will travel to Scotland for the meeting. Boris Johnson will also make the trip to announce his resignation to the Queen before the new leader of the Conservative Party is announced on Monday (5th of September). The new PM will then be appointed the following day.
This is one of many recent changes made to accommodate the monarch’s health concerns.
In recent months she has delegated more royal engagements to members of The Firm, like the Order of the Garter ceremony and has relocated her official residence to Windsor Castle.
This latest move has sparked fresh fears for the Queen, with the Sun (opens in new tab) alleging that the decision to hold the ceremony at Balmoral was made last week after her majesty was advised not to make the 1,000-mile round trip back to London.
Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.
