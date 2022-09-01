The Queen to break huge royal tradition

In a break from royal protocol, the Queen will appoint the new Prime Minister in Scotland, as her struggles with mobility continue

The Queen break protocol - The Queen side by side with Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
(Image credit: Getty Images / Jane Barlow/WPA Pool / Susannah Ireland / AFP)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

The Queen is set to swear in the new Prime Minister at her Balmoral estate in a break in royal tradition amid growing concerns for her health. 

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the ceremony will now take place in Scotland due to the Queen’s ongoing mobility issues (opens in new tab), as they hope to spare her the journey back to London. 

Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Currently, the Queen is enjoying her annual summer holiday at Balmoral, where changes have already been made (opens in new tab) to ensure her comfort, including a new orthopaedic bed and electric buggy.

Traditionally, the former Prime Minister will make a statement outside of Ten Downing Street, before traveling to Buckingham Palace to be formally dismissed by the Queen. The new PM candidates are then called to meet the Queen to be questioned about the forming of their governments. And once appointed, the ‘kissing of the hands’ is recorded by the Court Circular.

Now, however Priministorial candidates, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak will travel to Scotland for the meeting. Boris Johnson will also make the trip to announce his resignation to the Queen before the new leader of the Conservative Party is announced on Monday (5th of September). The new PM will then be appointed the following day.

: Conservative leadership hopefuls Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak appear together at the end of the final Tory leadership hustings at Wembley Arena on August 31, 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images / Dan Kitwood)

This is one of many recent changes made to accommodate the monarch’s health concerns. 

In recent months she has delegated more royal engagements to members of The Firm, like the Order of the Garter ceremony and has relocated her official residence to Windsor Castle.

This latest move has sparked fresh fears for the Queen, with the Sun (opens in new tab) alleging that the decision to hold the ceremony at Balmoral was made last week after her majesty was advised not to make the 1,000-mile round trip back to London.

Explore More
The Queen
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.