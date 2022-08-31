Sign Kate Middleton and Prince William could welcome a new family member soon
Could Kate Middleton and Prince William be set to welcome a cute new member to the Cambridge family?
Kate Middleton and Prince William could be set to welcome another puppy into their home after Kate's brother James Middleton teased about his dog's newborn pups all being re-homed.
- Kate and Wills could be set to give another puppy a home after James Middleton's dog gave birth to eight adorable pups.
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got their last puppy from the litter of one of his pooches after their beloved dog Lupo passed away.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton's seriously relatable parenting mistake (opens in new tab) was revealed.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are no strangers to receiving a new dog from the family, as they were gifted a cocker spaniel puppy (opens in new tab) by James shortly before their family dog Lupo died in 2020 (opens in new tab), naming the new four-legged friend Orla.
And James has just shared the news that his beloved dog Mabel has given birth to a new litter of pups and posted an adorable video on Instagram, which he captioned, "Mabel’s golden bundles of joy 🐾 to celebrate International dogs day ❤️ A few weeks ago Mabel gave birth to 8 healthy puppies. She passed all of her breed health screening tests with flying colours and has been the most amazing mother."
"There are some wonderful homes waiting for the pups + some very exciting news for one which I look forward to sharing soon," he teased.
And fans have started speculating over his words, wondering if the Cambridge family will offer a new home for one of the puppies in light of their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.
One wrote, "So cute! What a good momma. I bet one is going to be a royal..."
And a second reckoned one of the pups could "find a new home in Windsor".
Earlier this year, Kate was spotted snuggling with a puppy (opens in new tab) during a royal engagement and declared, "Our dog is going to be very upset”, before explaining, “She’s going to be like ‘where have you been?’”
Prince William and Kate have just moved to Windsor (opens in new tab) to be closer to the Queen as their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis prepare to start £17k a year Lambrook School (opens in new tab) in Berkshire.
And the new pup could well be a welcomed addition to their new surroundings - which isn't too far from Kate's family.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
