The Queen forced to make more changes as health struggles continue

As the Queen continues to struggle with her mobility, new measures have been put in place at Balmoral to ensure her comfort .

The 96-year-old monarch has been suffering from ‘episodic mobility issues (opens in new tab) ’ for some time now, which have affected her attendance at a number of royal events.

’ for some time now, which have affected her attendance at a number of royal events. Now, as Her Majesty enjoys her summer break at Balmoral Castle, changes have been made to the royal property to help her feel more comfortable.

As the Queen continues to enjoy her summer break at Balmoral (opens in new tab), special changes have reportedly been made at the estate to ease her mobility struggles - including a special buggy to help her travel around the grounds.

After it was revealed that the Queen was struggling with her health and experiencing mobility issues, Her Majesty has been frequently spotted using a walking stick (opens in new tab) and embracing using a wheelchair (opens in new tab), to help her travel more comfortably - she even attended this year's Chelsea Flower Show in a luxury buggy (opens in new tab).

Now as she spends the last of the summer at her Scottish estate, The Daily Mail's Ephraim Hardcastle (opens in new tab) has claimed that a number of changes have been made to the castle.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Max Mumby/Indigo)

He revealed that a large removal van was spotted in July, delivering an electric buggy and a special orthopedic bed, which was transported from her Windsor residence.

The buggy is said to have cost £62,000 and includes a number of add-ons - like a blue tooth and a mini-bar. That’s definitely what we’d call traveling in style.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Grover - Pool)

The news comes as the monarch is making the transition into more of a ‘virtual Queen’ due to her health concerns, with members of The Firm taking on more royal engagements in her stead.

Thankfully, along with her new home comforts, she also has company as it’s thought that Prince William, Kate and the Queen’s great-grandchildren; George, Charlotte and Louis are still visiting ahead of the new school term.