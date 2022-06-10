The Queen ‘would have loved’ to see Archie and Lilibet have this sweet moment at Platinum Jubilee

The Queen would reportedly “have loved” to have seen Archie and Lilibet enjoy this sweet moment with their Cambridge cousins over the Platinum Jubilee.

Her Majesty is understood to have finally met Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor in person over the Jubilee weekend after the Sussex family flew back for the celebrations.

Now an expert has claimed that the monarch would have been overjoyed if Archie and Lilibet could’ve played with their Cambridge cousins.

For the first time since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm in 2020 the couple returned to the UK with their children Archie and Lilibet for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. Sadly for eager royal fans the Sussex children weren’t glimpsed in public like many of the Queen’s great-grandchildren such as Savannah and Isla Phillips and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

But it’s understood that Her Majesty got to finally meet baby Lilibet in person during the Sussex family's time in the UK. However, this wasn’t the only reunion many might’ve been hoping for and according to a royal expert, if there had been time for Archie, Lilibet and the Cambridge children to play, that would’ve been a wonderful moment for the Queen to witness.

Given the packed schedule of events during the Jubilee weekend, reports have claimed that Prince Harry and Prince William supposedly didn’t manage to get together. Opening up to OK! (opens in new tab), royal expert Jennie Bond expressed her belief that the monarch would likely have been thrilled to see her great-grandchildren reunited.

“It would have been nice to see them [George, Charlotte and Louis] playing with their royal cousins, Archie and Lilibet,” she stated before going on to suggest, “I'm sure The Queen would have loved to see that too, but I don't think there was time."

Prince Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lilibet turned one over the Platinum Jubilee weekend and it’s understood that her proud parents held a small birthday party in the garden of their UK base, Frogmore Cottage. Sadly, this date coincided with William and Kate’s trip to Cardiff Castle in Wales to mark Her Majesty's milestone and so it's believed they weren't able to make it.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were accompanied on their important visit by Prince George and Princess Charlotte, though the family did wish Lilibet a happy birthday on social media. Meanwhile, in honour of their daughter’s big day, Meghan and Harry released a new photo of Lilibet, taken by Misan Harriman, much to the delight of fans.

Though it looks like it could still be a little while yet before they get to see Archie, Lilibet, George, Charlotte and Louis all reunite in public.

Throughout the year there are several times where different generations of the Royal Family spend time with the Queen. This includes her summer break in Balmoral where she often invites her nearest and dearest to join her and also Christmas where the royals traditionally celebrate together at Sandringham in Norfolk.

It’s not yet known if these occasions will remain the same this year or if the Sussexes could return to the UK again in 2022. Though it seems like the Queen thoroughly enjoys precious family time and there’ll likely be many fans hoping for a reunion between the Sussex and Cambridge families in the not-too-distant future.