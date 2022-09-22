The Queen’s niece’s heartfelt family detail at her funeral revealed

The Queen’s niece Lady Sarah Chatto wore a special family brooch to the monarch’s poignant State Funeral service at Westminster Abbey

The Queen’s niece’s heartfelt family detail at her funeral could be seen to echo the jewellery tributes made by other members of the Royal Family. 

The Royal Family are known for their sentimental jewellery pieces and for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral (opens in new tab)service on 19th September certain members of The Firm (opens in new tab) opted for items that paid special tribute to Her Majesty. Kate Middleton honoured the Queen (opens in new tab) with the choice of a pearl choker that once belonged to her, whilst Meghan Markle wore pearl stud earrings that are said to have been given to her by her late grandmother-in-law. 

And they weren’t the only ones to pay their respects wearing meaningful jewellery as the Queen’s niece’s heartfelt family detail was very touching. Lady Sarah Chatto, who is the daughter of the Queen’s late sister Princess Margaret, wore a particularly significant piece of royal jewellery to her aunt’s State Funeral and Committal Service. 

Pinned to her long, black coat was a stunning diamond brooch believed to be one of the Snowdon Floral Brooches. These beautiful brooches are understood to have been gifted to Princess Margaret for her marriage to Antony Armstrong-Jones, 1st Earl of Snowdon in 1960. Lady Sarah Chatto has worn them over the years, typically for very important occasions. 

She wore both brooches crafted into an eye-catching tiara for her wedding to Daniel Chatto, as well as to the Queen and Prince Philip’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations in 1997. Lady Sarah also wore these iconic brooches to Princess Margaret’s funeral in 2002 and the decision to re-wear the Snowdon Floral Brooches as she paid her respects to her only maternal aunt is an incredibly moving one.

With so much history behind this jewellery piece and its links to both the Queen’s sister and the monarch herself through the occasions it was worn to, this could be seen as a lovely family detail.

The late Queen Elizabeth and Lady Sarah are thought to have been close and she was seated behind several of the Queen’s grandchildren (opens in new tab) at Westminster Abbey for the funeral. According to The Daily Mail (opens in new tab), an insider once claimed, “The Queen adores Sarah and seeks out her company as often as possible.”

They added that the two royals were “hugely at ease in each other’s company” and that they shared a “sense of loyalty, fun, duty and the ridiculous”.

Following the Queen’s funeral and Committal Service, a private burial service was held attended by just close family. Britain’s longest-reigning monarch was laid to rest in the same chapel as Prince Philip, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother and Lady Sarah’s mother, Princess Margaret. 