Prince William opens up about cause that was 'close to his grandmother's heart'

The Prince of Wales has given his first official speech since the late majesty’s funeral, appearing virtually for The Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.

Prince William has sent a poignant video message to attendees of The Earthshot Prize summit in New York after the ‘saddest of circumstances' prevented him from appearing in person.

In his speech, he revealed that his late grandmother would have been ‘delighted’ by the event and all the support being shown to finalists of the prize.

Prince William has spoken publicly for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral (opens in new tab), on a cause ‘close’ to his ‘grandmother’s heart’.

The Prince of Wales gave the speech via video call for The Earthshot Prize (opens in new tab) Innovation Summit, in New York after the ‘saddest of circumstances' prevented him from attending in person.

This appearance marks the first that Prince William has made since he and wife Kate Middleton attended the Queen’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey on September 19th, accompanied by Prince George and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty Images / Phil Noble - WPA Pool)

In his message, recorded at Windsor Castle, the father-of-three, to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, said that the Queen would have been ‘delighted’ by the event and all the work being done.

He shared, “During this time of grief, I take great comfort in your continued enthusiasm, optimism and commitment to The Earthshot Prize and what we are trying to achieve.” - The EarthShot Prize (opens in new tab) is a global prize that awards £1 million to five solutions and innovations that could help solve some of the most pressing environmental issues.

Prince William then revealed, “Protecting the environment was a cause close to my grandmother's heart, and I know she would have been delighted to hear about this event and the support you are all giving our Earthshot finalists – the next generation of environmental pioneers.”

He added, “Together in this room are the people and organisations who will help us to achieve the Earthshot mission: to repair, restore and rejuvenate our planet within this current decade.”

The royal family’s commitment to the environment was actually a theme at the Queen’s funeral. King Charles, who has previously been very vocal about the climate crisis, ensured that the symbolic funeral wreaths (opens in new tab) and floral arrangements were all sustainably made.