The sign Princess Charlotte still needs her mother’s guidance - but not for much longer due to this royal tradition

Princess Charlotte is still being guided by her mother Kate Middleton, but not for much longer due to a royal tradition that sees royals break free from hand-holding like Prince George.

Many royal fans might wonder why Kate Middleton and Prince William are always seen holding their children's hands. Holding hands is normal for parents and their kids - usually up to the age of eight however each child is different and will usually stop holding hands when the time is right.

And hand-holding is something the Wales' family are said to do to encourage bonding and also show how strong the monarchy is, but not all of their children stick to this tradition. In recent months, Prince George, 10, who is second in line to the throne in royal succession, has been seen with much more independence when attending royal engagements with his family.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte, who is the middle child of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is eight years old and while fans watched her grab mum Kate's hand as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the annual Christmas Carol concert, it's thought that it won't be long before she follows in the footsteps of older brother Prince George who no longer needs to hold his parent's hands.

Princess Charlotte and her brothers attended the festive event and after posting their letters in a special postbox inside the grounds of the Abbey, Princess Charlotte took her position next to mum Kate, reaching out to hold her hand before making their way inside.

Prince Louis grabbed Prince William's hand and Prince George walked unaided beside his little brother and dad. Fan account @katemiddletonprincessofwales shared the clip on Instagram and captioned it, "NEW VIDEO: The way Princess Charlotte seeks mummy 's hand"

Fans have commented on the notable difference between the siblings, one fan wrote, "George growing - no longer a child needing a hand".

Another fan said, "Yeah, he realising that."

And a third fan added, "He looked as though he would like one."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

But as one royal enthusiast pointed out, "I think he was looking to get into line, he hasn’t held hands for some time now."

Meanwhile, after watching Princess Charlotte, who didn't hesitate to hold her mother's hand, one fan commented, "Kate held out her hand first for Charlotte to grab lol", but it won't be too long before Princess Charlotte is of the age where she doesn't need to hold one of her parents hands at royal engagements.

Last year Princess Charlotte held her father Prince William's hand as she walked next to Prince George who was briefly guided by her mum Kate before walking with both hands by his side, Prince Louis didn't attend the concert last year as he would have been considered too young to attend so this year it was his first royal Christmas carol concert engagement.

And Royal fans were left in awe at Prince Louis' debut reaction, one fan posted, "The way Louis seeks Williams’ hand" followed by a heart eye emoji. And another fan added, "Yes I saw that too. He was probably told make sure you take dad’s hand!"

Prince George has previously walked unaided by his parents at the Easter Church service and also when he attended Wimbledon with Charlotte and their parents and the rugby with his dad William.

In other royal news, fans spot bizarre detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's adorable Royal Family Christmas card that you might have missed and Prince Louis pulls cheeky stunt as royals attend Christmas Carol service.