Prince Louis pulls cheeky stunt as royals attend Christmas Carol service
The youngster just made his debut at the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas Carol service
Prince Louis brought his classic mischievous charm along to last night's Christmas Carol service, pulling a cheeky stunt as he made his debut alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton and his siblings at the Princess of Wales' annual Christmas Carol service.
The predictions were correct. After much speculation from both experts and royal fans alike, Prince Louis made his debut appearance at his mother's, The Princess of Wales', Christmas Carol service last night [8 December] at Westminster Abbey.
Stepping out in a pair of black jeans, a checked shirt and a smart button-up coat, the five-year-old, who sits fourth in the royal line of succession, looked impossibly grown up and nearly as tall as his older siblings in a pair of suede slip-on boots.
But while he may have looked grown up, the youngster reminded us of his tender age with some of his classic cheeky behaviour.
As the family prepared to step into Westminster Abbey, their carolling candles lit to make the walk into the historic building, Prince Louis leaned over and dramatically blew out Princess Charlotte's candle! With his cheeks puffed and legs in a wide stance, even Charlotte, who is usually the first member of the family to keep the cheeky youngster in line, couldn't contain her laughter.
But the incident seemed to get all of Louis mischievous tendencies out of his system and the rest of the night saw the youngster on his best behaviour.
Before walking into the Abbey’s main building, Charlotte and Louis, along with Prince George, took time to post Christmas cards into the Abbey's special postbox, cards that boast reassuring messages that will be shared with children who struggle over the holiday period.
Louis wasn't the only royal child stealing the spotlight. Prince George looked every-bit like the heir to the throne in an adult-style navy suit that nearly matched his dad Prince William's exactly. Princess Charlotte opted for a festive burgundy coat, very similar to the one she wore for last year's Christmas walkabout at Sandringham.
The kids undoubtedly had a great time at the event with a line-up including songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier, who played the Christmas classic Last Christmas on John Lennon’s actual piano, Oscar winning star Jim Broadbent, who read an extract from Letters From Father Christmas by renowned author JRR Tolkien, and actor Michael Ward, who read an excerpt from a Luke’s Gospel.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
