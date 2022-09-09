King Charles III to address the nation as the new monarch following the death of the Queen

King Charles III is set to address the nation in London as his first TV appearance as head of state.

King Charles III speech
King Charles III is set to address the nation tonight in his first TV appearance as head of state following the death of the Queen.

King Charles III is on his way back to London to pre-record a televised speech as the UK starts a period of national mourning following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab).

The new monarch is set to travel with Camilla, Queen Consort, from Balmoral to London on his first full day of reign to meet the Prime Minister Liz Truss (opens in new tab) and record an address that will be broadcast to the nation tonight.

Charles was with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, when Buckingham Palace announced the Queen had died peacefully aged 96, at her Balmoral (opens in new tab)residency in the afternoon of Thursday, 8th, September 2022.

King Charles has shared his 'greatest sadness' in his first statement following the death of his mother.

And his Majesty has asked for a period of official royal mourning to be observed up until the seventh days after the Queen's funeral with flags at royal residences to remain at half mast, as mourners leave floral tributes outside the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Liz Truss is expected to make the short journey from Downing Street to Buckingham Palace to meet with the King and later that evening she will join senior ministers and politicians to attend a public service of prayer and reflection at St Paul’s Cathedral in central London at 6pm. 

The service will be broadcast on the BBC and will include audio of the King’s televised address to the nation if it coincides with the service.

The Prime Minster will need to confirm the length of national mourning, which is expected to be around 12 days - ending the day after the funeral.

In his speech today King Charles is expected to pay tribute to the Queen and pledge his duty to his service as the new sovereign.

He will be officially announced as the new sovereign on Saturday when the accession council meets at St James' Palace taking place traditionally at 10am. This is read in the open air from the Friary Court balcony by the Garter King of Arms.

Prince Charles
