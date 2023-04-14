Waitrose pays tribute to the King's dogs with cute Coronation food range

Waitrose has launched their exclusive Coronation food range - and there's an adorable nod to the King's dogs.

If feels like we've been waiting a long time for when the coronation takes place (opens in new tab), but as the date nears details are being finalised - with Prince Harry confirming his attendance (opens in new tab) and Prince George's official role revealed (opens in new tab).

And as many of us hunt for the best street party food ideas (opens in new tab) to celebrate the day, Waitrose has launched an exclusive range of food and drink to commemorate the occasion - and our favourite product has got to be the chocolate cake, which was inspired by King Charles' dogs.

The King is known to be a fan of Jack Russell Terriers, and he and Queen Camilla have two of their own - Beth and Bluebell. And in an adorable nod to the two pups, Waitrose's coronation cake is shaped to look the dogs.

Aptly named 'Jewel', the Jack Russell chocolate cake is made from chocolate sponge rolled with chocolate flavoured buttercream, covered in milk chocolate and hand finished with sugarpaste and sugar decorations. Plus, he's wearing a crown!

(opens in new tab) The King's Coronation Jewel the Jack Russell Cake - £9.25 | Waitrose (opens in new tab) To mark the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday 6 May, Waitrose have unveiled this 12 serving chocolate cake in the shape of the monarch's favourite dog - the Jack Russell Terrier.

Waitrose will be donating £1 of sales from Jewel the Jack Russell cakes to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home - the same animal shelter that Queen Camilla adopted Beth and Bluebell from in 2017.

Alongside the adorable dog-themed cake, Waitrose have launched a huge range of delicious coronation party essentials to celebrate the event. Other sweet treats include classic all butter scones (opens in new tab) with a new Coronation Mixed Berry and Bramley Apple Preserve (opens in new tab), and all butter Scottish shortbread (opens in new tab) in a distinctive tin bearing the date of the King’s Coronation.

There's a tea caddy (opens in new tab) in the same design as the shortbread tin, which comes with 50 English breakfast tea bags inside. Other drinks include Belvoir elderflower cordial (opens in new tab) in a limited edition bottle, or if you're after something a bit stronger, Waitrose will be exclusively selling a limited edition Silent Pool Coronation Gin (opens in new tab). Created in the heart of the Surrey Hills, the gin is a rich and clean juniper-driven spirit with floral layers of lavender and chamomile, notes of citrus and lime leaves, grounded with the subtle sweetness of local honey.

Emma Beale, Head of Product Innovation at Waitrose, said of the exclusive collection: "With Coronation themed recipes increasing on Waitrose.com, we know our customers are already feeling the excitement. Whether neighbours unite to toast His Majesty King Charles III and The Queen Consort or people use the extra bank holiday to catch up with loved ones, our limited edition range has everything to create a sense of occasion. We’ve experimented with and elevated some great British classics using locally sourced ingredients. From Jewel the Jack Russell Cake through to crown-embossed Duchy Shortbread that makes the perfect gift, our selection will make celebrations tasty, affordable and memorable."

View the full range of coronation food and drink at Waitrose.com (opens in new tab)

