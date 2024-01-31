We think Prince Louis would LOVE to let off steam with this Top Toy of 2024 (and you can pre-order it for your kids too)
The Wales youngster is expected to be excited over the release of the new Godzilla x Kong remote control toy
We think Prince Louis will be unable to contain his excitement over the release of this Top Toy of 2024 - and if you saw his reaction to King Kong figure, you'll know why.
Listed as one of this year's Top Toys, the Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath RC will keep kids entertained for hours as it walks, roars and stomps, and gives the illusion of atomic breath. Whether you're looking for the best toys for five-year-olds or best educational toys for kids to keep them entertained during the school holidays, this is one that parents must order now to arrive in time for the summer break.
The young Prince is a huge fan of the Godzilla x Kong franchise as royal fans will remember Prince Louis, five, picking up Monsterverse Godzilla vs Kong 28cm Giant King Kong Figure as a toy that he'd like to give a child his age when he was volunteering at a baby bank.
At the time he said gleefully, "This is a big guy” as he held the figurine in the air. We'd love to be a fly on the wall at Adelaide Cottage when this seven-inch tall Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath RC is released on 29 May 2024.
Mum Kate Middleton has a parenting style that has a 'relatable' mix of traditional and modern elements, previously revealed her youngest son likes to let off steam of his own after school. During a visit to a therapy garden at a rehabilitation centre in Wales, Kate said Louis likes spending time outdoors. She said: 'Louis comes home and says "I need to get my energy out'." And what better than to play with a toy that has its own steam-breathing burst of energy?
Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath RC replicates the iconic monster. Its transparent body lights up when illuminated from behind giving the effect of energy brewing inside its body. The remote control toy features an articulated tail that can be positioned differently to recreate some epic scenes from the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie. Replace the neck and head parts and the heart-pounding moment when Godzilla unleashes a devastating Heat Ray attack can be re-played over and over again.
We can just imagine Prince Louis manoeuvring the toy around the royal home using the remote as it walks, stomps and whips its tail around. The toy's tail to spine lights up to power the heat ray breath; simply refill with water as needed and hear the Godzilla roar as steam comes out of its mouth.
It's a shame that it's not coming out sooner, as half-term is coming up after all, but you can pre-order the toy on Amazon ahead of its May release.
In other royal news, Kate Middleton uses this simple trick to ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis stay on good terms with the neighbours and it’s so easy, your kids could try it too and Beano artist reveals secret portrait he created for Prince George and Princess Charlotte - (and we think Prince Louis will be gutted he missed out)
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior News Writer for GoodtoKnow, formerly a Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life and has more than 16 years of experience in newspapers, magazines and online. She currently writes a mix of Royal, family and parenting news including reporting the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrity parents you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
6 phrases for de-escalating conflict in your relationship, explained by psychologists (and #2 will stop you from losing your cool)
Psychologists say six types of phrases are heard in the most successful relationships, and they can help avoid conflict when discussions become heated.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Happy 20th anniversary Peppa Pig! Celebrate with our pick of the best Peppa Pig toys (and most are under £25)
It was 2004, the last episode of Friends aired, Facebook launched and a pink pig came into our lives - yep, Peppa turns 20 this year! Check out the best Peppa Pig toys to buy today
By Sarah Handley Published