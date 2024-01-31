We think Prince Louis would LOVE to let off steam with this Top Toy of 2024 (and you can pre-order it for your kids too)

We think Prince Louis will be unable to contain his excitement over the release of this Top Toy of 2024 - and if you saw his reaction to King Kong figure, you'll know why.

Listed as one of this year's Top Toys, the Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath RC will keep kids entertained for hours as it walks, roars and stomps, and gives the illusion of atomic breath. Whether you're looking for the best toys for five-year-olds or best educational toys for kids to keep them entertained during the school holidays, this is one that parents must order now to arrive in time for the summer break.

The young Prince is a huge fan of the Godzilla x Kong franchise as royal fans will remember Prince Louis, five, picking up Monsterverse Godzilla vs Kong 28cm Giant King Kong Figure as a toy that he'd like to give a child his age when he was volunteering at a baby bank.

At the time he said gleefully, "This is a big guy” as he held the figurine in the air. We'd love to be a fly on the wall at Adelaide Cottage when this seven-inch tall Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath RC is released on 29 May 2024.

Mum Kate Middleton has a parenting style that has a 'relatable' mix of traditional and modern elements, previously revealed her youngest son likes to let off steam of his own after school. During a visit to a therapy garden at a rehabilitation centre in Wales, Kate said Louis likes spending time outdoors. She said: 'Louis comes home and says "I need to get my energy out'." And what better than to play with a toy that has its own steam-breathing burst of energy?

Godzilla Vs Kong Heat Ray Godzilla pre-order for £77.93 at Amazon.co.uk Godzilla x Kong Heat Ray Breath RC replicates the iconic monster. Its transparent body lights up when illuminated from behind giving the effect of energy brewing inside its body. The remote control toy features an articulated tail that can be positioned differently to recreate some epic scenes from the Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire movie. Replace the neck and head parts and the heart-pounding moment when Godzilla unleashes a devastating Heat Ray attack can be re-played over and over again.

We can just imagine Prince Louis manoeuvring the toy around the royal home using the remote as it walks, stomps and whips its tail around. The toy's tail to spine lights up to power the heat ray breath; simply refill with water as needed and hear the Godzilla roar as steam comes out of its mouth.

It's a shame that it's not coming out sooner, as half-term is coming up after all, but you can pre-order the toy on Amazon ahead of its May release.

In other royal news, Kate Middleton uses this simple trick to ensure Prince George, Charlotte and Louis stay on good terms with the neighbours and it’s so easy, your kids could try it too and Beano artist reveals secret portrait he created for Prince George and Princess Charlotte - (and we think Prince Louis will be gutted he missed out)