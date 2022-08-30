GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Where is Mohamed Al Fayed now? Here's what we know about the Egyptian-born businessman who's son Dodi dated Princess Diana.

When Princess Diana died (opens in new tab), the world was in shock at the tragic events that had occurred in Paris. 25 years on from her death, her legacy lives on in her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and she is remembered this month in a new Princess Diana documentary (opens in new tab) looking back at her life.

But it wasn't just the Princess of Wales whose loss was mourned after the fatal car crash back in 1997, her boyfriend, Dodi Fayed, and their driver Henri Paul, also had their lives cut short that night. And just like people want to know what happened to Trevor Rees-Jones (opens in new tab) - Princess Diana's bodyguard - many also want to know more about Dodi's father, Mohamed Al Fayed, 25 years on from that heartbreaking night in Paris.

Where is Mohamed Al Fayed now?

Mohamed Al Fayed was born in Alexandria, Egypt, but he now lives in the UK and owns the Ritz Paris Hotel, which he bought from the Ritz family in 1979 for $30million.

Little is known about the billionaire businessman's private life, who prefers to fly under the radar. However, his children are less concerned about keeping their affairs private and the Mail Online (opens in new tab) reported a rift between Al Fayed's youngest son, Omar, and his daughter, Camilla, after the former filed a case against Camilla at the High Court, seeking £100,000 in damages after accusing her and her husband Mohamed Esreb of sending bodyguards to accost him during one of his visits to the estate.

However, the case did not progress after a judge told them to settle their differences in private. According to Mohamed Al Fayed's wife, he was unaware of the court battle.

How old is Mohamed Al Fayed?

Mohamed Al Fayed is 93 years old in 2022. He was born on 27 January 1929 in Egypt, but moved to the UK in the 1960s.

What happened to his son, Dodi Fayed?

Dodi died in 1997, at the age of 42, in a car crash in Paris. It was the same crash that killed Princess Diana, who was his girlfriend at the time.

Dodi was born in Egypt in 1955 to Mohamed Al Fayed and his then wife, Samira Khashoggi. After moving to London, he joined the United Arab Emirates air force stationed in London and earned a reputation as a playboy in the 80s.

Dodi met Princess Diana in 1986 at a polo match in Windsor, but their relationship didn't begin until 1997, just after Mohamed Al Fayed invited the Princess of Wales and her children to St Tropez.

Before the night they tragically died, the pair had been on holiday together and stopped over in Paris on their way back to London. It was here that the fatal crash happened, as their car collided with a pillar at the entrance to the Pont de l'Alma. Dodie, Princess Diana and their driver, Henri Paul, all died as a result of the crash.

Where did Mohamed Al Fayed get his money?

Mohamed Al Fayed made his money by acquiring a number of businesses, including the Ritz Paris Hotel, the department store Harrods and Fulham F.C.

Fayed founded his own shipping company before moving to London and becoming an adviser to the Sultan of Brunei. Along with his brothers, he later bought House of Fraser, which owned Harrods at the time.

In 1997, Mohamed Al Fayed bought Fulham F.C. for £6.25million.

Does Mohamed Al Fayed still own Harrods?

No, Mohamed Al Fayed sold Harrods in 2010 for £1.5billion. He sold the department store to the Qatari royal family's Qatar Holding group.

After months of speculation around the fate of the store, the deal was signed by Fayed and Qatar Holding's chief executive, Ahmad Al-Sayed, at the Qatari embassy in Mayfair.

A statement from Lazard, the asset management firm that brokered the deal, said Fayed was retiring "to spend more time with his children and grandchildren", but will take on the role of honorary chairman following the sale.

Mohamed Al Fayed also no longer owns Fulham F.C., after selling the club to Shahid Khan, who owns the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Who is Mohamed Al Fayed's wife?

Mohamed Al-Fayed has been married to Heini Wathen since 1985. 67-year-old Wathen is a Finnish-born former model and actress.

The pair have four children together: Jasmine, Karim, Camilla, and Omar. Dodi was Mohamed's son from his previous marriage to Samira Khashoggi.

Most recently, Wathen has been in the headlines for launching a High Court bid to stop the construction of a crematorium near the couple's Grade I listed Surrey mansion.

Mohamed Al Fayed net worth

According to Forbes (opens in new tab), Mohamed Al Fayed's current net worth is $1.9billion.

As well as his multi-million dollar business investments, he set up the Al Fayed foundation in 1987 to help children suffering with life-limiting conditions and living in poverty.

