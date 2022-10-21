Who plays Princess Diana in The Crown? Season 4 and 5 actresses
Both have been praised for their portrayals
As excitement for the fifth series builds ahead of its release next month, the story of Princess Diana's life has once again hit headlines. But who plays the late royal icon in the upcoming series, and what happened to Emma Corrin from Season 4?
The Crown Season 5 trailer has had everyone talking of late, with fans and critics alike giving their take on the action and actor's portrayals that are set to come. The Crown season 5 release date (opens in new tab) arrives in early November, and if the preview is anything to go by, this next chapter of the Emmy-award-winning drama is gearing up to be its most intense yet.
The trailer features 90 thrilling seconds of what's to come from the cast of The Crown Season 5, which is expected to pick up from its fourth season with an brutal introduction to Queen Elizabeth II 'annus horribilis'. It's quickly established that the Royal Family is in crisis, with the first few scenes depicting Her Majesty (Imelda Staunton) facing the PR nightmare of scandals that rocked the British monarchy in 1992. For those who haven't been following The Crown's filming (opens in new tab)updates, it might come as a surprise to see the Princess of Wales has changed quite drastically to how she looked in Season 4. Previously played by Emma Corrin, producers recast the iconic royal for the fifth season in light of her older age.
Who plays Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5?
Princess Diana is portrayed by Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown Season 5, with the talented Australian actor succeeding Emma Corrin as the royal icon in the later stages of her time in the British monarchy.
Best known for her roles in The Great Gatsby and Tenet, the 32-year-old said in 2020 that it was her "true privilege" to accept the role, adding, "Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many."
Multiple photos of Elizabeth as Diana have circulated in recent months, including ones of her filming scenes in Mallorca and Scotland. She's kept fairly hush-hush about the upcoming season, but when asked about the controversy surrounding The Crown's representation of the Royal Family, she was quick to defend its writers.
"I'll say that Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do actors," Elizabeth told Entertainment Weekly. "The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer's perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I'd entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that's my experience of the show."
Debicki's character is likely to take centre stage in The Crown Season 5. The late royal appears in the first half of the trailer, looking tragically despaired as she struggles to uphold her glossy public persona whilst also battling severe mental anguish.
"I never a stood a chance," she whispers at one point, before a dramatisation of her controversial BBC interview with Martin Bashir flash on the screen. The aftershock of the Panorama special, which Prince William later condemned for making his parents' relationship 'significantly worse', is then conveyed by a sequence of explosive clips highlighting the perilous future of the British monarchy.
Prince Charles' extramarital relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and his subsequent conflict with his mother over the affair are also teased in the clip, with Bitter Sweet Symphony by The Verve playing aptly in the background.
Who played Princess Diana in The Crown season 4?
Emma Corrin played Princess Diana in the fourth series but won't be returning for The Crown Season 5. Though it's not because they didn't nail their performance as Diana in the last season.
As is tradition with the Netflix royal series, the characters are replaced as time moves on, to accurately reflect their appearances at an older age.
It seems Emma didn't exactly want to play Diana as her story became darker, telling the New Yorker in 2021 that they're "grateful" they don't have to film her tragic death scene.
"I know how attached I feel to the person I played," Emma admitted. "I feel very protective over her."
