The Crown’s Kate Middleton casting has got royal fans divided

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Crown has announced the actor and actress set to play Prince William and Kate Middleton - but fans aren’t sure what to make of the choice.

The Crown's Kate Middleton casting for season six of the Netflix success has been revealed, as well as the actor playing Prince William.

The actors will portray the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the early days of their romance.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince Harry and Meghan flew ‘commercial’ to the UK but missed a ‘last chance’ to see the Queen (opens in new tab) .

With the release of The Crown season five (opens in new tab) just months away, Deadline (opens in new tab) has revealed Netflix’s casting choice for Kate Middleton in the sixth and final instalment - but royal fans are torn.

The news was announced that producers were on the hunt for a young Kate lookalike back in April 2022, after initially struggling to cast Prince Harry (opens in new tab) for the fifth series.

Meg Bellamy will play Catherine. pic.twitter.com/rMZHrYyWqESeptember 3, 2022 See more

The latest actress stepping into the fold is Meg Ballamy, a 19-year drama student who will take on the role of Kate in her early twenties, as the Crown season six will portray the start of William and Kate’s famous love story (opens in new tab) - which began at the University of St Andrews.

Reacting to the exciting news, Meg took to her Instagram to share a statement that read, "Pinch me, please…So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice."

A post shared by Meg Bellamy (@megkbellamy) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

However, the casting choice has left some fans torn, with one sceptic commenting on Twitter, “They both have brown hair, so that’s something," and a second adding, “Not sure they nailed Kate.”

Despite the mixed reaction, another fan reminded others that likeness is only a small part of the portrayal, saying, “Most of The Crown actors don’t [carry resemblance], but with a good performance, and high budget make-up, script, costumes etc. one soon forgets.”

While other fans voiced their delight at the choice - one said on Instagram, “A great choice!”

Another tweeted, "Oh yes my beautiful Catherine is a good match."

Netflix has also found two actors to play Prince William. Rufus Kampa has been cast to play 15-year-old William, with Ed McVey then stepping in to play the Prince in his university years.

Sharing the news with his followers, Ed said, “I’m absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William in #thecrown in Series 6!!! Alongside the amazing @megkbellamy Gunna be an amazing shoot can’t wait to learn all I can!”