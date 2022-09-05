The Crown’s Kate Middleton casting has got royal fans divided

The Crown’s Kate Middleton casting has been revealed but royal fans are divided over the choice

The Crown’s Kate Middleton casting - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England.
The Crown has announced the actor and actress set to play Prince William and Kate Middleton - but fans aren’t sure what to make of the choice.

With the release of The Crown season five (opens in new tab) just months away, Deadline (opens in new tab) has revealed Netflix’s casting choice for Kate Middleton in the sixth and final instalment - but royal fans are torn.

The news was announced that producers were on the hunt for a young Kate lookalike back in April 2022,  after initially struggling to cast Prince Harry (opens in new tab) for the fifth series.

The latest actress stepping into the fold is Meg Ballamy, a 19-year drama student who will take on the role of Kate in her early twenties, as the Crown season six will portray the start of William and Kate’s famous love story (opens in new tab) - which began at the University of St Andrews.

Reacting to the exciting news, Meg took to her Instagram to share a statement that read, "Pinch me, please…So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice."

However, the casting choice has left some fans torn, with one sceptic commenting on Twitter, “They both have brown hair, so that’s something," and a second adding, “Not sure they nailed Kate.”

Despite the mixed reaction, another fan reminded others that likeness is only a small part of the portrayal, saying, “Most of The Crown actors don’t [carry resemblance], but with a good performance, and high budget make-up, script, costumes etc. one soon forgets.”

While other fans voiced their delight at the choice - one said on Instagram, “A great choice!”

Another tweeted, "Oh yes my beautiful Catherine is a good match."

Netflix has also found two actors to play Prince William. Rufus Kampa has been cast to play 15-year-old William, with Ed McVey then stepping in to play the Prince in his university years.

Sharing the news with his followers, Ed said, “I’m absolutely buzzing to be given the opportunity to play Prince William in #thecrown in Series 6!!! Alongside the amazing @megkbellamy Gunna be an amazing shoot can’t wait to learn all I can!”

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Lifestyle News Writer

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

