Why Lady Louise faces a relatably anxious day ahead as she awaits some life-changing news

The Queen’s granddaughter is facing a very important day as she, along with the rest of the nation’s students, awaits her A-Level results.

Lady Louise A-Level results, Lady Louise Windsor attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England.
It's A-Level results day for many, including the Queen’s favorite grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor (opens in new tab), who will be finding out how she scored on her four A-Level subjects, which could determine her future.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex - who has been dubbed her Majesty’s ‘rock’ (opens in new tab) will be facing an anxious wait, hoping to celebrate the passing of her exams, along with her peers. The outcome of her A-levels could determine whether she can attend her chosen universities. 

The young royal studied English, History, Politics and Drama at St Mary’s School Ascot, with her mother previously hinting to the Sunday Times (opens in new tab) in 2020 that she hopes Louise will go to university. She said, “She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever.”

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex with Lady Louise Windsor watch the Carriage Driving during the Royal Windsor Horse Show 2021 at Windsor Castle on July 3, 2021 in Windsor, England.

While her future plans have not been confirmed, she has many possibilities ahead and can look to her cousins for inspiration. She could follow in Prince William’s footsteps, as he attended the University of St Andrews, where he met Kate Middleton (opens in new tab)

Princess Eugenie also opted for higher education, attending Newcastle University, as did Beatrice who studied at Goldsmiths, University of London.

Lady Louise Windsor takes part in the 'Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of The British Driving Society' on day 4 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England.

She could also choose to take a gap year, like Prince Harry who split his time between Australia and Lesotho before joining the military. 

Lady Louise Windsor has a passion for horses like the Queen and has recently taken part in the part in the 'Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of The British Driving Society' on day 4 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle, which was held on May 15, 2022.

Regardless, the teenager has some exciting life changes ahead and fingers crossed she’s pleased with her results!

