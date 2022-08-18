Why Lady Louise faces a relatably anxious day ahead as she awaits some life-changing news

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen's granddaughter, Lady Louise faces an anxious day as she receives life-changing A-Level results.

Lady Louise is receiving her A-Level results today, along with her peers, which could decide her academic future and career.

Her mother, Sophie Wessex has previously hinted at her desire for her to go to university, which will be determined by her exam scores.

It's A-Level results day for many, including the Queen’s favorite grandchild, Lady Louise Windsor (opens in new tab), who will be finding out how she scored on her four A-Level subjects, which could determine her future.

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex - who has been dubbed her Majesty’s ‘rock’ (opens in new tab) will be facing an anxious wait, hoping to celebrate the passing of her exams, along with her peers. The outcome of her A-levels could determine whether she can attend her chosen universities.

The young royal studied English, History, Politics and Drama at St Mary’s School Ascot, with her mother previously hinting to the Sunday Times (opens in new tab) in 2020 that she hopes Louise will go to university. She said, “She's working hard and will do A-levels. I hope she goes to university. I wouldn't force her, but if she wants to. She's quite clever.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Mark Cuthbert/UK Press)

While her future plans have not been confirmed, she has many possibilities ahead and can look to her cousins for inspiration. She could follow in Prince William’s footsteps, as he attended the University of St Andrews, where he met Kate Middleton (opens in new tab).

Princess Eugenie also opted for higher education, attending Newcastle University, as did Beatrice who studied at Goldsmiths, University of London.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

She could also choose to take a gap year, like Prince Harry who split his time between Australia and Lesotho before joining the military.

Lady Louise Windsor has a passion for horses like the Queen and has recently taken part in the part in the 'Champagne Laurent-Perrier Meet of The British Driving Society' on day 4 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle, which was held on May 15, 2022.

Regardless, the teenager has some exciting life changes ahead and fingers crossed she’s pleased with her results!