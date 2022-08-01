Lady Louise Windsor channels the Queen with rare appearance at Commonwealth Games

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lady Louise Windsor channelled the Queen with her pink and purple outfit during a rare appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Lady Louise Windsor has joined her parents and brother in Birmingham to watch an afternoon of sports at the Commonwealth Games.

She decided upon a bold floral dress for the family trip and it mirrors many of the Queen’s favourite looks.

Just like many other members of The Firm (opens in new tab), the Queen’s grandchild (opens in new tab), Lady Louise Windsor, is understood to be a keen sportsperson. Long known for her talent at carriage driving, Lady Louise was reportedly left something very special by Prince Philip (opens in new tab), with whom she shared a love of this hobby. Now she has joined her parents, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, as well as her younger brother James, Viscount Severn for a family trip to Birmingham.

The royals arrived in the West Midlands city to watch the Commonwealth Games and Lady Louise Windsor channelled the Queen with her choice of outfit…

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Lady Louise, her parents and brother settled in at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham to watch the Badminton on August 1st. Prince Edward and Sophie already paid their first visit to watch the athletes compete in the Commonwealth Games a few days before, but this outing marked Louise and James’ first time there.

For this recent family outing, Louise opted for a summer dress that is the perfect blend of elegant and vibrant. Falling to just below the knee, Louise’s dress features a fuchsia pink waist belt detail and a bold combination of patterns.

(Image credit: Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The outermost sections of the dress feature a cream floral print upon a purple backdrop, whilst the centre section is a navy blue, with what appears to be smaller, dark blue leaf motifs. Separating these sections are more pops of colour, with pastel pink, violet and green adding another level of detail.

These contrasting panels and tones are continued down into the floaty skirt of the dress and Louise paired it with simple white trainers. Her blonde hair was in soft waves and held back away from her face, allowing fans to get a glimpse of the sweet silver heart pendant around her neck.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Not only was Lady Louise’s dress a bright show-stopper it also mirrors many of her grandmother the Queen’s statement styles. Her Majesty has been pictured wearing plenty of florals so far this spring and summer and has never shied away from bright colours, often favouring yellows, bright pinks, lime greens, oranges and blues.

Beige is the one colour the Queen will never wear (opens in new tab), according to reports, with Sophie Wessex previously saying in 2016 documentary, Our Queen at Ninety, Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past.”

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images // Image 3: Photo Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images )

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen’,” Lady Louise’s mother added.

Lady Louise is believed to be very close to Her Majesty and reportedly has a sweet name for the Queen (opens in new tab).

Whether intentionally mirroring her grandmother or not, Louise’s floral outfit is one that the Queen might well approve of with its bright hues, floral pattern and elegant length.