Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to 'renew their vows' in US - with special 'roles for the kids'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex said to be planning vow renewal during 'second honeymoon'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to 'renew their vows' in the US - four years after tying the knot at Windsor Castle (opens in new tab) and there is talk of special 'roles for the kids'.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to 'renew their wedding vows' during 'second honeymoon' vacation, it's been claimed.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married in May 2018 and are keen to renew their vows 'before the end of summer'.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince Charles slammed in new HBO Princess Diana documentary over heartbreaking Prince Harry birth story (opens in new tab).
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to 'renew their wedding vows' in the coming weeks - complete with special 'roles for the kids'.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are planning to return to the UK (opens in new tab) next month for two upcoming engagements, including attending the WellChild Awards, will be based just 'minutes' from Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab).
But they are said to be planning something more special - a vow renewal in front of family and friends.
A source told Heat magazine (opens in new tab), "They’re looking at various venues and figuring out the type of ceremony they want, as well as how many guests to invite.
"The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon."
A first family photo of Harry, Meghan, Archie and baby Lilibet is their official Christmas card pic! Taken by @alexilubo: pic.twitter.com/VmHf34l1gtDecember 23, 2021
It's understood that the ceremony will be different from the royal wedding at Windsor in 'every aspect' and is said to be something they've wanted to do ever since starting a new life in the US after stepping back (opens in new tab) as senior working members of the Royal Family.
And after delays caused by the pandemic, and the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab), it's understood that they're keen to get things moving again.
It's thought that Meghan's mum Doria (opens in new tab) will be present along with their children, son Archie (opens in new tab), three, and daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), one, plus a handful of US friends like "Katherine and David [Foster], Janina [Gavankar], possibly Priyanka and Nick Jonas."
The source added, "There’ll be roles for the kids and they’ll write their own vows. The grand plan is to turn it into a big family vacation that will also serve as a second honeymoon.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some big projects lined up in the coming months including his tell-all memoir (opens in new tab), and a Netflix docuseries (opens in new tab).
We can't wait to see adorable pics of Archie and Lili.
