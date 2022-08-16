This royal is described as the 'Queen's rock' after filling a 'gap' in her life after heartbreaking loss

Royal sources claim that Sophie Wessex is among one of her majesty’s favourite relatives as she’s been her ‘rock’ during recent difficult times.

Sophie Wessex the Queen's 'rock', Queen Elizabeth II (wearing her Sapphire Jubilee Snowflake Brooch, designed by jewellers Hillberg & Berk, which she received from the Governor General of Canada David Johnston in 2017 to mark her Sapphire Jubilee) and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 18, 2019 in Ascot, England.
Sophie Wessex is among one of Her Majesty’s favourite relatives as she’s been her ‘rock’ during recent difficult times, according to Royal sources.

The Queen’s ‘favorite’ relative (opens in new tab) has been revealed as she leans on daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex for support, following the heartbreaking death of Prince Philip (opens in new tab) and her ongoing 'episodic mobility' (opens in new tab) struggles.

Her majesty has overcome a number of health difficulties and painful anniversaries in recent years, including an exhausting battle with Covid-19 and the loss of multiple close friends (opens in new tab) and her beloved husband The Duke of Edinburgh, in 2021. 

Thankfully though the royal family has rallied around the 96-year-old monarch, with one family member, in particular, playing a major support role.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex visits Vauxhall City Farm on October 1, 2020 in London, England.

Sophie Wessex, who fans have dubbed as a ‘royal work horse’ who deserves more recognition (opens in new tab), has been described by multiple sources as the 'Queen’s rock', including Royal expert Duncan Larcombe (opens in new tab).

Mr Larcombe previously stated, “Sophie Wessex has emerged as the Queen’s unlikely ‘rock’ as the monarch adjusts to life without Prince Philip. Prince Edward’s wife has—according to sources—made it her personal mission to ensure Her Majesty is fully supported by the family."

He continued, “Since the Duke’s death in April, Sophie has driven the 10 miles from her Bagshot Park home to Windsor Castle every few days and most weekends to spend socially-distanced time with Her Majesty.

"And on days she can’t get there in person, the Duchess of Wessex has made a point of calling her mother-in-law at least once a day.”

A royal aide also shared to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab) in 2016 that Sophie, "filled a terrible gap in the Queen’s life that was left when her sister and the Queen Mother died in 2002."

Queen Elizabeth II and Sophie, Countess of Wessex attend a reception to celebrate the work of the Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust at Buckingham Palace on October 29, 2019 in London, England.

It seems the whole Wessex family holds a special place in the Queen’s heart, with Prince Edward said to be her Majesty’s favorite son and their daughter, Lady Louise her favorite granddaughter (opens in new tab) who shares her passion for horses. 

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie, Countess of Wessex watch the carriage driving marathon event as they attend day 3 of the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Home Park, Windsor Castle on July 3, 2021 in Windsor, England.

However, they aren’t the only royals lending a helping hand. Prince William and Kate Middleton have also reportedly recently downsized their home and reallocated to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate, to be closer to the Queen (opens in new tab), according to reports.

