Why Prince Harry’s seat at Queen’s funeral behind King Charles was an ‘honour’ not a 'snub'

Prince Harry sitting behind King Charles III at the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab) was an 'honour' and not a 'snub', claims a royal expert.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined members of the Royal Family to attend the funeral of the late monarch in Westminster Abbey. But unlike his brother Prince William, who was sat front row with his wife Kate Middleton and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte in attendance (opens in new tab), alongside Zara and Mike Tindall, Prince Harry and Meghan were seated on the second row, behind his father King Charles.

Some people speculated that his seat signalled a 'snub' but Royal historian Gareth Russell (opens in new tab) has explained why Harry and Meghan's place - directly behind Charles was a "sign of favour" and not a snub.

He told US Weekly, "That’s the etiquette. If you know what the etiquette is, it actually is a place of honour. To be the one behind the king is actually a sign of favour. What they seem to have done with this etiquette though is not prioritise [Prince William] or Harry.”

He continued, "The King’s major concern has been to give a place of honour to his sister and for the older roles to be relaxed. So we saw for the first time a female member of the royal family marching behind the coffin. What we were seeing really was a time for the queen’s children rather than necessarily a focus on the grandchildren (opens in new tab).”

King Charles III and Camilla Queen consort were seated on the front row, with Princess Anne, Princess Anne’s husband Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Prince Edward’s wife Sophie.

Mr Russell added, "Giving Princess Anne her rightful place in the 21st century in monarchy [shows that] she really is her brother’s confidant. She is hugely admired in Britain for her charitable work, and we’ve seen that she is someone who’s dealing with great heartbreak at her mother’s passing. But I don’t think there was necessarily a priority about William and Harry.”

