Why Princess Anne and Mike Tindall’s relationship is refreshingly ‘great’ and ‘chilled’ - and what we can all learn from it
The Princess Royal's relationship with her rugby star relative is unpicked and there's surprising results
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mike Tindall's relationship with his mother-in-law Princess Anne is refreshingly 'great' and 'chilled' according to a body language expert - and if you want to know how to recreate this with your own in-laws, read on...
The Princess Royal, Prince William and Kate Middleton joined Mike Tindall and his fellow rugby friends James Haskell and Alex Payne on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast to talk about their passion for sport.
And while all eyes are on what Prince William and Kate have to say - such as the 'crazy' hobby Kate Middleton does in the 'dark' - a body language expert has made some interesting claims about Princess Anne's relationship with son-in-law Mike.
It could be said that it's quite a rarity to actually get on with your in-laws, let alone be civil, but it looks like Princess Anne and Mike Tindall are breaking the mould by being 'super relaxed and comfortable' around each other - and we could all do with learning how they do it.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton has claimed Princess Anne is 'clearly the most dominant person in the room' and has unpicked how this affects the dynamic of the royal group.
Darren noted, “Princess Anne and Mike have a great relationship. Mike is super relaxed, super chilled out, they are clearly very relaxed and comfortable in each other's company, Princess Anne is clearly the most dominant person in the room, however, she is not overbearing. She’s a strong personality, but you can tell she and Mike get on very well, and he is very much his own man."
For anyone who hasn't yet seen the podcast recording, you can watch the interview in full below...
Princess Anne is mum to Zara Phillips - the wife of former England rugby ace Mike Tindall. The couple married in 2011 and have three children together Mia, nine, Lena, five, and Lucas, two.
And despite being the 'most dominant person in the room', Princess Anne has a way of showing that she and Mike are equal.
Darren explains, “She uses lots of open palm gestures, which is a sign of honesty. When Mike gives her a compliment, she playfully says ‘oh nonsense’, which indicates she is showing him respect as an equal.”
A post shared by The Good The Bad & The Rugby (@goodbadrugby)
A photo posted by on
But it's not just Princess Anne and Mike's mother-in-law to son-in-law 'great' and chilled' relationship that's refreshing to see. The other members of the Royal Family comes across as normal people with their fair share of ups and downs.
“It’s good to see them with the shutters down in this setting. They come across like any other normal family with ups and downs. They are speaking freely without the need to be frightened by people or cameras around them. It’s very refreshing to see them in this environment, speaking freely, genuinely happy and authentic,” Darren concluded.
In other royal news you might like to know that Buckingham Palace set to make new documentary celebrating the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Or find out how to make Prince Archie’s favourite meal at home with just 6 ingredients and it's perfect for kids.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
King Charles’ ‘prison camp’ boarding school routine and family visits revealed in unearthed Scottish guest book
The Monarch's childhood was spent differently to children today
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Easy back-to-school hairstyles from space buns to bubble braids
Space buns or bubble braids?
By Charlotte Duck Published
-
Princess Anne is a dream grandmother and looks after the kids every Sunday
The Princess Royal keeps her grandchildren busy with some surprisingly normal activities
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The hardest working royal of the decade might surprise you - and no, it's not Princess Anne
The Princess Royal has been pipped to the top spot when it comes to the hardest working members of the Royal Family over the last 10 years.
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Princess Anne stuns at final day of Cheltenham in sleek fedora and accessories showing her passion for all things equestrian
The Princess has always had fun with her looks while attending Cheltenham Festival
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Anne has two almost identical engagement rings for this 'protective' reason
The Princess Royal recently celebrated her 30th wedding anniversary with husband Timothy Laurence.
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Princess Anne's hilarious three-word response to Mike Tindall 'sl*t dropping' in front of her
Princess Anne reacted to son-in-law Mike Tindall's provocative dancing in the most hilarious way.
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Princess Anne spotted wearing The Queen’s most treasured piece of jewellery
Princess Anne inherited the important piece of jewellery after the death of her mother, Queen Elizabeth II
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
The meaning behind Princess Anne's military uniform she wore at the Queen's funeral
Princess Anne wore full navy uniform to the state funeral of The Queen despite her never giving active service
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Anne reveals she spent Queen's final day by her side in heartbreaking tribute to her 'dearest Mother'
Princess Anne paid tribute to her 'dearest Mother', Queen Elizabeth II
By Selina Maycock Last updated