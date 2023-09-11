Kate Middleton opens up on ‘crazy’ hobby she does in the ‘dark’ and it’s all thanks to her parents
The Princess of Wales has revealed she's loves to seek out this - much to Prince William's disliking
Kate Middleton has revealed details of the 'crazy' hobby she does in the 'dark' and says it's down to her parents Carole and Michael Middleton.
The Prince and Princess of Wales sat down with other members of the Royal Family to discuss sport for Mike Tindall's podcast, The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.
During the recording, Kate, who is mum to Prince George, 10, Prince Louis, eight, and Princess Charlotte, six, with husband Prince William, explains why as a family they are "very active".
She recalled, "I can always remember being physical, using our bodies, whether it's walking, climbing the lake district, in Scotland [or] swimming from a young age."
Kate continued, "[My parents] always encouraged us to be physically active and sporty and they always encouraged us into doing team sports and trying things."
Kate went on to reveal that surprisingly, she is a fan of cold water swimming.
Cold water swimming has many health benefits and involves swimming during the winter season in outdoor locations or in unheated pools or lidos.
Kate insisted, "Cold swimming - the colder, the better. I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's [saying] 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining.
"I will go and seek out cold water. I love it."
During the chat, Mike suggests that Kate is competitive when it comes to sports - and royal fans will believe this after seeing Kate go head-to-head with Prince William during royal sporting engagements.
But instead of referencing a kids party game that Kate might have played with their children, Mike has spilled details of the very surprising adult party drinking game that Kate loves.
He said, "I'm not going to say you're uber competitive... [but] I've seen her play beer pong."
To which Kate jokingly denied she is competitive at all.
In other royal news, there's why we won’t see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their first day of school this year and Kate Middleton is ignored at her children's school as she 'rolls up her sleeves' and 'helps out with events'.
