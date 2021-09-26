Rylan Clark-Neal ‘to divorce’ husband after failing to save their marriage

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rylan Clark-Neal and Dan Neal are set to divorce after failing to salvage their six-year marriage.

It emerged that the couple were “spending time apart” back in June, but were said to be trying to make things work. Sadly it seems it’s been unsuccessful.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider said, “Things were looking so good, like they were back together. They hoped they could avoid divorce, but it’s now looking like the only way forward.

“Many around them were desperately hoping they can win the battle to save their relationship. It’s very sad.”

Rylan sparked concern over summer when he took an unexplained break from work commitments. In June he finally revealed the reason for his absence in a heartfelt statement.

He said, “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.”

The former X Factor star confessed he was “seeking help” and added, “I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Rylan made a triumphant return to work at the beginning of September and thanked the guest DJ’s that had stepped in for him during his 10-week break.

Opening the show, he said, “You are listening to Rylan on Saturday and it is good to be back in the seat and a massive thank you to Vernon, to Gary, to Oti and to Cat Deely for keeping this seat and my little baby lovely and warm.

“When we’re allowed I’ll give you all a big cuddle. Thank you so so much.”

And there’s going to be plenty to keep him busy in the run-up to Christmas as he will join new host Janette Manrara—who previously confessed Strictly saved her marriage— at the helm of Strictly Come Dancing’s sister show It Takes Two from September 27.

