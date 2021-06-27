We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Rylan Clark-Neal has been absent from both Radio 2 and social media for seven weeks now, leaving fans concerned over his welfare.

The star has hosted a Saturday slot on BBC Radio 2 since quitting This Morning, but hasn’t been on-air since May 8. Yesterday was his seventh consecutive week absent from the show.

Various TV personalities have stepped in to fill the 3pm-6pm slot, including Strictly’s Oti Mabuse and I’m A Celeb’s Vernon Kay.

If that wasn’t enough to get fans up in arms, Rylan, 32, has also been silent on social media since May 9, when he posted a selfie with his mum.

And it’s left fans feeling concerned. “Another week without Rylan on Radio 2, it’s getting worrying. Hope he’s OK,” tweeted one fan.

Another said, “Does anyone know where Rylan is lately? Every Saturday for ages he’s not been on @BBCRadio 2. Is he OK? @Rylan.”

A third tweeted, “I said to my brother when I put the radio on that he still wasn’t back and I was getting really concerned. I really miss the spot with him and his mom when I’m sorting my dogs tea out.”

A spokesperson for BBC said, “Rylan is taking a few week’s break and we look forward to him returning to Radio 2 in due course.”

When Rylan does return to work he’s in for a busy few months as he prepares to return to Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two alongside brand new host, Janette Manrara. It comes after Zoe Ball announced she’d be stepping down from the show.

And it’s not the only change happening over at Strictly—which is due to return in the autumn—as Anton Du Beke is set to replace Bruno Tonioli as the judge misses the series for a second year running due to covid-related travel restrictions.

Anton’s place on the judging panel was confirmed last week and the dancer said he is “thrilled” with the news.

“My loves, I cannot tell you how thrilled I am to be stepping into Bruno’s brogues for the next series of Strictly. It’s a dream come true to be judging alongside the best of the best and I promise to be kinder to all the couples than any of them have ever been to me,” he said in a statement.

Bruno—who remains a fixture on the US version, Dancing With The Stars, said, “There is one person and one person only that could take my place – it’s just a shame they weren’t available … haha! Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding!

“Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle.”