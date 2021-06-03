Celebrity Gogglebox is adding a huge ITV star to its lineup this Friday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Celebrity Gogglebox returns this Friday and ITV star Lorriane Kelly is joining the star-studded line-up with her daughter Rosie.

The morning telly presenter recently took to Instagram to share a snap from her upcoming appearance with her daughter Rosie Smith and their gorgeous pups Ruby and Angus, who of course had front-row seats.

The daytime TV icon captioned the sweet family snap, ‘SO looking forward to this – @rosiekellysmith and I had such a laugh and @rubyisasausage was so well behaved. Hope you can watch on Friday.’

Lorraine said last month in an interview with Radio One host Nick Grimshaw, who also recently appeared on the celeb version of the beloved Channel 4 show, “We thought, ‘Let’s just go for it.”

Nick’s best piece of advice was to stock up on snacks, which he claims the show would cover.

Lorraine then asked if she could tape the show in her jammies, which Nick replied was alright but that he hasn’t always had the best response.

Friday’s Gogglebox episode will be the first celebrity Gogglebox edition since 2020, when Martin Compston, Vicky McClure, and Adrian Dunbar of Line of Duty made guest appearances.

The likes of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes from This Morning, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, Denise Van Outen and husband Eddie, and Love Island stars Laura Whitmore and Ian Sterling will also appear in the series.

Video of the Week

Spice Girl Mel C is among the new addition celebs as she sits down with her brother Paul, while radio DJ Clara Amfo will similarly be joined by her brother Andy.

Not forgetting Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold, Micah Richards and Jamie Carragher Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and Bez, Sunetra Sarker and her former Casualty co-star Georgia Taylor.

The new Celebrity Gogglebox series will kick off on June 4th at 9 pm on Channel 4.