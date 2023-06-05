Shana Swash celebrates baby news with beloved fiancé Nick Jones

Shana Swash is pregnant with her first child, much to the delight of the British actress's friends and family.

The sister of Joe Swash has confirmed that she is expecting her first child with fiancé Nick Jones, taking to Instagram on Friday to share the exciting update.

The news comes just a few months after Shana's sister-in-law, Stacey Solomon, was praised for 'normalizing' bumps following the birth of her daughter, Belle.

"PENDING.... 🤍BABY JONES 5TH DECEMBER 2023🤍," Shana, 32, captioned the touching post, which featured a photo of her and Nick holding up a printed copy of their ultrasound. The location is tagged as Islington, London, where the loved-up pair are believed to be based.

The post received over 12,000 likes and a flood of good wishes from Shana's celebrity followers, including one from Sophie Hinchcliffe, a.k.a. Mrs Hinch.

"Aww amazing amazing news ❤️ congratulations to you both ❤️ how adorable," the English cleaning influencer wrote.

"Oh my gaaaaaaawd…!!! Congratulations gorgeous girl….!!!!" actress Jessica-Jane Clement commented.

Shana, who is best known for playing Demi Miller in the BBC One soap EastEnders between 2004 and 2006, has been engaged to Nick Jones since August 2021. She confirmed that the English carpenter had proposed on her social media, taking to Instagram to share the happy milestone with her 51k followers.

Shana Swash with older brother Joe Swash in 2006 (Image credit: Getty)

"I SAID YES!" she captioned the post, which included a snap of Nick, 35, kissing her on the cheek while she shows off her stunning engagement ring. It appears that the groom-to-be popped the question on Playa de Mojácar, a beach resort in the Almería province of southern Spain.

In other photos on her Instagram, Shana and Nick can be seen finishing a race together, sharing cocktails, and pulling silly faces. The cute couple, who have reportedly been in a relationship since 2016, also set up their own coffee company in Islington in 2021. The business venture even received a public shout-out from Shana's brother, Joe, who wrote on Instagram, "Super proud of my little sister and her partner" in reference to their successful opening.