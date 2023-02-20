Stacey Solomon praised for 'normalizing' post-birth bumps with adorable new photos

Stacey Solomon has been praised for 'normalizing' post-birth pregnancy bumps after giving birth to her fifth child, as fans hail the Loose Woman host as a 'beautiful role model'.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram at the weekend to share new photos of her cradling her baby daughter, Belle, and to celebrate her postpartum body.

Stacey and her partner, Joe Swash, welcomed the precious tot on February 7, after announcing the exciting news that they were expecting their third child together back in September. The X Factor star gave birth to Belle at the couple's Essex home of Pickle Cottage, a £1.2 million Tudor-style mansion they purchased in 2021.

"Snuggle Saturdays 🤍 with Belle 🥀," Stacey captioned the post, which included three snaps of her holding her adorable baby in front of a floor-length mirror. The Dagenham native's post-partum bump is also visible in her striped pajamas, much to the delight of her 5.5 million followers.

"I love that I still have our bump too," the beloved TV personality wrote, before adding that her raised stomach has a surprisingly functional purpose. "The best memory of growing you and the perfect little ledge to sleep you on." The heartwarming update comes shortly after Stacey shared a 'gorgeous' video of her older daughter, Rose, meeting her Belle for the first time.



A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Stacey also reflected on the last photo she took in front of that same mirror, joking, "The pjs have been washed but I can’t say the same about my hair." She ended the post with a "Happy Saturday" before admitting, "I'm as tired as I look."

Fans were quick to applaud Stacey for being so open about her postpartum bump, with many taking to the comments section to praise the English singer's honesty.

"I just wanted to say thank you for showing and celebrating your post-birth baby bump," one person wrote. "When I had my baby, no one had told me, and certainly no TV or film had showed me, that you still have a bump afterwards!!! Thank you for being such a viable and beautiful role-model!"

The gratitude was echoed by several others, one of whom said, "Thank you thank you thank you for normalizing postpartum bodies! Those bumps last!! You look incredible."