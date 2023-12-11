Sheridan Smith admits ‘I swore I’d never do it again’ as she opens up on co-parenting and mum guilt with son Billy

Sheridan Smith has opened up on co-parenting and mum-guilt admitting 'I swore I'd never do it again', as she shares what she's done differently to help her juggle work and parenting with three-year-old son Billy.

Working mum's often look for ways to reduce childcare costs and can feel mum-guilt over leaving their children in someone else's care. But Sheridan Smith, who is mum to son Billy, three, with ex-partner Jamie Horn, has found a way to ease the guilt without needing to know how to explain the mental load.

Sheridan split from Billy's dad Jamie who worked as an insurance broker in 2021after three years together. The actress, who filmed Teacher abroad in Hungary during the Covid pandemic, made a huge realisation after being apart from her baby for weeks on end.

In an interview with The Sun, she said, "We were all meant to fly to Budapest, but Jamie tested positive. When he did come out with Billy, restrictions were so strict we couldn’t go outside.

“They were stuck in the flat so they went back, and I missed Billy so much I swore I’d never do it again.”

Speaking about co-parenting after the split, Sheridan who shared selfies last month looking loved-up with ex-boxer Dave "Rocky" Ryan said, "It will always be amicable, and Billy is loved by two families.”

And she's even been able to juggle work with motherhood so that she's not away from Billy for too long.

Sheridan stars as crash survivor Lori in upcoming drama The Castaways, which airs on Paramount+ later this month. It's a five-part drama based on the bestselling book The Castaways by Lucy Clarke, about a plane that disappears over the Pacific Ocean in a storm, passengers and crew on board thought to have perished.

She filmed the show in Greece and was able to take Billy on set with her last June, having found the perfect working parent mix.

She said, "He had a ball – two nannies, rides on the crew’s quad bikes – and I could snuggle up with him at the end of every day.

“I don’t know what I’ll do when he goes to school. I’ll have to take work nearer home. But Mum and Dad were always gigging when we were kids and we had lots of babysitters.

“As long as you’re loved and fed and know Mummy’s coming back soon. ”

