Sienna Miller says she’s sick of feeling the need to ‘make a joke’ about being a middle-aged mum

Sienna Miller, who is pregnant with her second child, has admitted she's sick of 'making a joke' about being a middle-aged mum.

Having a baby can be planned or unplanned and there's no right or wrong way to do it, it's whatever works for you at the time. But with a growing number of people worrying how much does a baby cost many are leaving motherhood until later in life, with some contemplating the egg-freezing process.

Sienna Miller, 41, who is already mum to daughter Marlowe, 11, with ex Tom Sturridge, revealed she did freeze some of her eggs after feeling "pressure" to grow her family after turning 40.

Unplanned, she has since fallen pregnant with her partner Oli Green (star of The Crown) and has admitted she's fed up of having to joke about being a pregnant mum in her 40s.

In an interview with People she said, "I'd love to get to a point where I didn't feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby. To show I'm in on the joke."

Sienna proved she could rock a baby bump in her 40s and chose a belly-bearing look for the Vogue World, held back in September, but admits she was "nervous about the idea of it, but once I had it on, everything else felt boring. I was like, 'I'll have that photo for the rest of my baby's life.'"

She added, "It's kind of fascinating to fight your own prejudice against yourself. I'm constantly doing that."

Oli Green and Sienna Miller attend the Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader x Tish Weinstock dinner on October 12, 2023 in London (Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking to Elle UK in 2022, Sienna confessed that feeling the need to have another baby prompted her to freeze her eggs.

At the time she said, "[The] pressure... [about] kids, and should I have more, and why haven’t I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise. Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me."

"Then I got to 40 and I froze some eggs. Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I’m just like, if it happens, it happens. That kind of existential threat has dissipated."

She has since confirmed that she is expecting a baby girl with her partner Oli.

At the time of her pregnancy announcement, she admitted her daughter had been wanting a sibling for some time but that her second baby had been "unplanned" and "a total surprise and biologically was something I was able to do."

She added: "I think people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal.

"Like me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person or being pregnant over 40 and that that's irresponsible and poor child and it's such double standards."

