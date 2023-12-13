George Clooney’s genius parenting hack will help keep your kids in check in the run-up to Christmas (and he rolls it out as early as July)
The actor uses a popular festive trick to help control his kids
George Clooney has shared a genius parenting hack he uses to get his six-year-old twins to behave, he rolls it out as early as July, and you could too.
In the run-up to Christmas, children are full of excitement over which top Christmas toys they will find under the Christmas tree, even if they've started to ask is Santa Claus real? And it's only natural that as the day draws nearer, doing what their parents tell them can often fall on deaf ears.
But George Clooney, dad to twins Alexander and Ella, with wife Amal Clooney, has revealed a discipline hack that stops his kids from misbehaving - and it's easy to try.
In an interview with People, George confessed, "They're still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa."
Detailing what he tells Santa, George explained, "And I go, ‘Hey Santa, how's it going?’ And he's like, ‘Everything's going good. How are the kids?’ And I go, ‘Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?’ They're like, [whining]...."
He added that the key thing to remember when letting your kids know when Santa Claus is calling is to have Santa's number saved at the top of your phonebook.
George and Amal became parents in June 2007 when Amal gave birth to twins and earlier this year he revealed he does the school 'drop off' every morning. But while he is a famous actor, having starred in Ticket To Paradise opposite Julia Roberts, he previously pleaded for his kids' privacy over fears for their safety and doesn't share photographs of them online.
And he revealed how becoming a parent had changed him, he said, "In marriage, and now with the kids, you give away the selfishness of only looking out for yourself. It's a wonderful thing. Amal and I talk about it every day. We feel so lucky."
In other entertainment news, you might want to try Bradley Cooper’s conscious parenting style means he won’t do this when he’s with his daughter or there's Angela Jolie's views on parenting six children.
