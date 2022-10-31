Singer Jamelia reveals 'incredibly traumatic' birth of fourth child as teen daughter looked on

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Pop singer Jamelia has confirmed she's given birth (opens in new tab) to her fourth child as she recalls 'incredibly traumatic' C-section (opens in new tab) in front of her teenage daughter.

The Superstar hitmaker, who gave birth to her fourth child at the age of 41, has revealed the arrival was "incredibly traumatic" and was witnessed by her daughter Tiani, 17, who saw everything.

"It was so scary. I felt like I was in labour for a month, but the main objective was to keep the baby in for as long as possible. I just had to hold on," Jamelia explained in an interview with Hello! (opens in new tab)

"I'd only ever seen a C-section on the telly, and thought, 'Oh well, at least it's going to be straightforward and I'll be out in five minutes.' There's this idea of 'too posh to push' – that it’s the easier option. But I found it incredibly traumatic. And then you’re recovering from major surgery while looking after a newborn (opens in new tab)."

Jamelia has choses to keep her husband's identity secret, remained at home to look after their youngest daughter, True, four. As a result, her eldest children, Teja, 21 and Tiani, were forced to flip a coin to decide who would be her birthing partner (opens in new tab).

She explained, "As selfish as it might sound, I wanted to share this experience with my girls. Seeing someone give birth should be a good contraceptive as well," she said.

It's not the only traumatic birth Jamelia has experienced, she previously revealed how she almost lost her third child, True, when the baby stopped breathing while lying on her chest back in 2018.

Jamelia recalled the moment she was watching TV with her daughter, “I just noticed at one point she flung herself backwards and it took me a couple of seconds to realise she wasn't breathing.

"At that point I can only describe panic. After about two minutes I just remember my daughter going limp and I felt like when she was giving up.

"All I kept thinking was, 'Oh my gosh, she's going to die. She's going to die'."

Eldest daughter Teja phoned for an ambulance and followed instructions from the emergency services call handler until paramedics arrived.

“If it wasn’t for my daughter she might not be here because I didn’t know what to do,” she said.