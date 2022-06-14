Squid Game Season 2 - all you need to know, release date and cast

Red Light, Green Light, was just one of nail biting contests to watch for fans of Netflix's Squid Games as its series of innocent school playground games took a sinister twist.

And fans of the hit fictional drama from South Korea in which contestants who are desperately in need of money play deadly children's games to win cash prizes, will be delighted to know that Season 2 is coming - with a fresh set of contestants, challenges and no doubt plenty of gruesome twists and turns along the way.

As we look at all you need to know ahead of the new series...

Squid Game Season 2 is expected to be released at the end of 2023 or into 2024 at the latest in the UK.

Director, Writer, and Executive Producer of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "It took 12 years to bring the first season of Squid Game to life last year. But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular Netflix series ever.

He continued, "...a huge shout out to fans around the world. Thank you for watching and loving our show."

Before teasing what people can expect from the next series...

Squid Game Season 2 cast

The members of the Squid Game Season 2 cast who have been confirmed to return are Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) - he is the main protagonist in the series. The former gambling addict faced crippling debt from loan sharks for many years before participating in, and ultimately winning, the 33rd Squid Game.

The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will return to screens as the current head staff member and the person who oversees the Squid Games. He is the brother of Hwang Jun-ho, and became the Front Man after playing and winning the 28th Squid Game in 2015 (as Number 132).

And show director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased, "Season 2 is coming. The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You’ll also be introduced to Young-hee’s boyfriend, Cheol-su.

"Join us once more for a whole new round."

The man in the suit (Gong Yoo) is the 'slapping guy' who originally recruited Gi-hun. Meanwhile Young-hee is actually the giant doll from the first game responsible for executing players who were caught moving once the doll had turned around, so news that her boyfriend will be part of the new season is expected to send shivers down viewers' spines!

(Image credit: Netflix)

Fans cannot wait for the new series. One fan tweeted, "I can’t wait !"

Another fan put, "This is what I’m looking forward for on #Netflix after #StrangerThings (opens in new tab) #SquidGameS2 #SquidGame"

And a third added, "I'll never forget how I was into well before the hype. Asking if you guys had ever heard of it. Being made fun of. Well you arnt laughing now are you?" (sic)

Is the Squid Game a real game?

Yes, the Squid Game is a real game played by children in South Korea. It was most popular in the 1970s and 1980s - when the show's creator was young - however the life and death competition element of the TV series is not real. The games played by the characters in the nine episodes of season one are exaggerated for entertainment purposes.

If you missed watching Netflix Squid Game Season 1, it is still available to stream on the platform.