Stacey Solomon opens up on feeling a 'failure' as a parent in honest Instagram post

Stacey Solomon revealed her feelings of 'failure' and 'pride' after a day of solo parenting with her five children.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share a day in the life of the busy mum-of-five, who most recently welcomed daughter Belle with partner, Joe Swash, on February 7 this year. Opening up on the daily juggle, The X Factor star gave herself a public pat on the back for an efficient day of parenting - and reminded other mums to celebrate the wins when they happen.

"Proud 🤍 Feeling like I smashed it today 😂 Don’t mind if I sound big headed but I felt like a superhuman today" Stacey captioned the post, which included five snaps of her posing with her youngest three children - Rex, 3, Rose, 1, and new daughter Belle. The Dagenham-born star appeared in high spirits in the sweet photos, with a huge smile on her face as she soaked up time with her kids.

"For some reason lately I’ve found it easy to tell myself that I’m failing or doing a rubbish job & I never tell myself how well im doing. Three 3 & under & two teenagers is wonderful but it’s not easy," the TV personality wrote of her current parenting situation.

Stacey went on to share how she'd since reframed her mindset after a day alone with the kids. The heartwarming update comes shortly after Stacey Solomon was praised by fans for 'normalizing' her post-birth bump.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Following a successful school run, Stacey shared how she'd made it to "Rhyme time at the library" with her three youngest for the "first time EVER". Relishing time with other mums and happy to see Rex and Belle enjoying time out of the house, Stacey admitted to staying out as long as possible to soak up the special occasion.

After returning home to Rose Cottage, Stacey cooked a "tuna pasta dinner" for her brood, before ferrying Rex off for his evening swimming lesson.

"Now we are home & I’m ready to collapse on the sofa & start the cluster feeds 🙌 Sorry for the essay. but basically Just a little reminder that you’re doing amazing, even when you feel like you’re not," she wrote. "You’re so incredible don’t forget to tell yourself that sometimes."

Fans were quick to applaud Stacey for her mammoth day in the comments section, praising her honesty about the parenting struggle.

"Sometimes us mums forget we are human," one person wrote. "You are doing amazing Stacey x and you and joe have a gorgeous family x my thought is now that tomorrow is a new day. So if today does not go to plan ! Try again tomorrow."

Similar encouragement was shared by other parents, one of whom commented: "A real life mum! refreshing to see and hear! Be proud of your achievements, it’s not easy!"

Video of the Week