Stacey Solomon's 'gorgeous' video of Rose meeting sister Belle leaves fans in tears

Stacey Solomon has left fans in tears after sharing a video of her daughter Rose meeting her baby sister for the first time.

Get the tissues ready – this one’s about to be a tearjerker.

Stacey Solomon has melted fans’ hearts after posting a touching video of her daughter, Rose, meeting her baby sister Belle for the first time.

The X Factor star took to Instagram on Thursday to share the emotional moment with her 5.5 million followers, admitting that her "whole heart aches" for their future together.

Stacey welcomed daughter Belle into the world with partner Joe Swash last week, less than three months after announcing she was pregnant with their third child. The 33-year-old gave birth to the precious tot on February 7 at her gorgeous Essex mansion of Pickle Cottage, which she bought last year after a desperate search for her 'forever home'.

Stacey and partner Joe Swash (Image credit: Getty Images)

“When Rose met Belle 🥀 More than my heart could have ever imagined 😭 My whole heart aches for them and the adventures that are to come,” Stacey captioned the adorable clip, which shows her elder daughter, Rose Opal, cradling the newborn on a plush double bed.

Stacey also included a powerful quote from author Barbara Alpert in her post: "Sister. She is your mirror, shining back at you with a world of possibilities. She is your witness, who sees you at your worst and best, and loves you anyway. She is your partner in crime, your midnight companion, someone who knows when you are smiling, even in the dark. She is your teacher, your defense attorney, your personal press agent, even your shrink. Some days, she's the reason you wish you were an only child.”

One-year-old Rose showed all the protective qualities you’d want from a big sister in the sweet video, patting and kissing Belle as Jack Johnson's 2010 song ‘Better Together’ played in the background.

One of the top comments beneath Stacey's post belonged to her doting boyfriend Joe, who wrote, "My girls… never did I think I’d get this lucky."

A number of the TV host's famous friends also shared their responses to the emotional video, including British singer Joss Stone, who wrote, "Awww how gorgeous." Cleaning expert Mrs. Hinch was another celebrity to share her reaction, commenting, "This this this 😭🥹 beautiful beyond words xx 🥀🌹 xx"

Stacey and Joe are also the proud parents of son Rex, who was born in May 2019. Stacey has two older sons, Zachery, and Leighton, from two previous relationships, while the EastEnders star has a 15-year-old son, Harry, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Emma.