Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse is pregnant with her first child

Congratulations are in order as Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has announced she is pregnant with her first child!

Oti Mabuse shocked fans last year when she stepped down from her starring role as a professional dancer on ITV's hit show Strictly Come Dancing but she remained in the hearts of many as she replaced John Barrowman as a judge on the not dissimilar ITV show Dancing on Ice.

But as Strictly plans for it's 2023 return this Autumn, with fans drooling over it's rumoured line-up and returning presenters Tess Daly and Traitors host Claudia Winkleman, Oti has some very different plans in mind - she's having a baby!

During an appearance on ITV's Breakfast Show yesterday morning [26 August], the 33-year-old revealed the happy news that she and her husband, Romanian-born professional dancer Marius Iepure, are expecting their first child live on TV.

As the show was wrapping up, Oti said, “Speaking of things you didn’t know at home, we have a little something for all of you, we’ve been holding some good news. We’re having a baby!”

The couple hugged each other as the crew and audience cheered, smiles plastered on every face in the studio.

Following the live episode, Oti took to Instagram to reshare the news and debut a number of sweet photographs that showed her cradling her baby bump.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “Our ‘yes’ year is getting better and better and so is our little family…This is new for us scarier than swimming with sharks, jumping off cliffs or even swinging from bridges but the best news we could have ever ask for.

“We love our little bundle of joy so much already... and can’t wait to see what our future will now look like as family of three plus Leo. It’s been a beautiful journey so far with close friends and family and nearly over but we have learnt a lot a long the way…”

While the couple have not announced when the baby is due, Oti teased, “Christmas is about to get even louder.”